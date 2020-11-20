Beaver Dam Holiday Parade off: Santa, treats available by drive-through

The Downtown Beaver Dam Holiday Parade is off, but Santa will be available at various places throughout the city and there are a wide variety of activities in Beaver Dam Dec. 5.
“Our committee met Wednesday to review entry numbers and consider whether the parade should go on or be canceled,” said co-chair Kristi Hartzheim. “Sadly, we are cancelling the Holiday Parade this year due to the impact COVID concerns and restrictions has caused. Those concerns resulted in only 10 groups registering to participate. We want our community to enjoy a great parade and that type of experience is not possible this year.”
Co-chair Bev Beal-Loeck said, “We are going ahead with Santa’s visit. People can drive through the BMO Harris Bank drive-through. Kids will get a quick minute to talk to Santa. We’ll have a treat bag and we’ll have the forms for the coloring contest for them.”
The BMO Harris Bank will host Santa in its drive-through on Dec. 5 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
The Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce also announced a series of drive-by or drive through oppoirtunities taking place earlier that day. Free events from noon to 3 p.m. include:
- Talk with Santa and deliver a list at Horicon Bank,105 E. Industrial Drive
- Holiday give-aways at Beaver Dam Police Station via 123 Park Ave.
- Character greetings at Summit Credit Union, 105 Frances Lane
- Holiday give-away at Holiday Inn Express, 311 Seippel Blvd.
- Holiday give-away at Slumberland Furniture, 1645 N Spring St.
- Disney princess greet at Elite Dance Center, 900 Green Valley Road
- Holiday give-away at Beaver Dam Cinema, 236 Front St.
- Holiday give-away and accepting non-perishable PAVE Donations, Swan City Ice Skaters, 609 Gould St.
- Holiday give-awayat Beaver Dam Cinema, 236 Front St.
- Holiday experince at Martial Arts America, N7169 E. Plaza Drive
The coloring contest has long been a feature of the parade day, with winners riding on Santa’s float and being announced after the parade. This year the entry deadline has been extended to Dec. 14. Entries will be collected at drop-boxes outside the Dodge County Center for the Arts, 130 W. Maple Ave., and at The Watermark, 209 S. Center St. Winners will receive a prize and their entries will be on display at the DCCA during the holidays.
The Downtown Window Decorating Contest times and deadlines remain the same. All are invited to walk around and enjoy the widows as part of downtown shopping and other holiday fun.
Beal-Loeck and committee members are sorry that their efforts have not worked out, but are happy to offer one safe option for members of the community to enjoy.
“We went with the reverse parade to try to keep people healthy and safe, and still give them a fun alternative,” she said. “We couldn’t have anticipated the current COVID spread, or how that would impact our participation numbers. The bottom line is that we wanted the parade to be the terrific event it has been. We can’t do it with the current number of participants. We didn’t want those people to spend the next weekend decorating for nothing, which is why we’re announcing this in time to prevent that from happening.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.