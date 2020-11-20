Beaver Dam Holiday Parade off: Santa, treats available by drive-through

The coloring contest has long been a feature of the parade day, with winners riding on Santa’s float and being announced after the parade. This year the entry deadline has been extended to Dec. 14. Entries will be collected at drop-boxes outside the Dodge County Center for the Arts, 130 W. Maple Ave., and at The Watermark, 209 S. Center St. Winners will receive a prize and their entries will be on display at the DCCA during the holidays.

The Downtown Window Decorating Contest times and deadlines remain the same. All are invited to walk around and enjoy the widows as part of downtown shopping and other holiday fun.

Beal-Loeck and committee members are sorry that their efforts have not worked out, but are happy to offer one safe option for members of the community to enjoy.

“We went with the reverse parade to try to keep people healthy and safe, and still give them a fun alternative,” she said. “We couldn’t have anticipated the current COVID spread, or how that would impact our participation numbers. The bottom line is that we wanted the parade to be the terrific event it has been. We can’t do it with the current number of participants. We didn’t want those people to spend the next weekend decorating for nothing, which is why we’re announcing this in time to prevent that from happening.”

