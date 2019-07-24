Healthy teeth make for a happy smile, and Dr. Jean Esser kept the smiles of Dodge County residents bright for almost four decades.
Esser retired last month from the practice of Esser, Krueger & Borja DDS, which has offices in Horicon and Beaver Dam and recently changed its name upon the departure of one of its founding partners.
Esser, who hails from Fond du Lac, and her then-husband, Dr. James Amstadt, who was from the Milwaukee area, opened a practice in Horicon in 1980.
“We were looking for a community that could support two beginning dentists and still be close to both of our families,” Esser said.
“We didn’t expect to land in a place so small, but the Horicon community was actively looking to bring a dentist into town and they were very welcoming. I’m an outdoors person, so I really was attracted by the beauty of the Horicon Marsh. It turned out to be a perfect fit.”
The practice at 501 E. Lake St. in Horicon prospered and grew to include Dr. Ted Krueger in 1990, with Dr. John Borja coming on board in 2000 following Amstadt’s departure.
The Beaver Dam office was added about 10 years ago when Esser, Krueger & Borja DDS took over for Dr. David Sommer at 205 S. University Ave.
“I was in partnership with Drs. Krueger and Borja for 19 years. We always got along and I’m thankful for our time together,” she said.
Dr. Anna Minnema has replaced Esser in the dental practice, which has been rechristened as Preferred Dental Partners.
Like Esser, Minnema is a graduate of the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry. She worked the past six years at Midwest Dental in Markesan and lives in Waupun with her husband and three children.
Upon learning late last year of Esser’s impending retirement, she said she couldn’t ignore the opportunity to be part of a multiple dentist practice that is well-established in a community.
“Jean has been a fabulous help to me. She has been kind of like my mother hen for the past seven months. Along the way, we met for lunches and dinners and talked on the phone,” Minnema said. “She really cares about the clinic and the people and about me. She was just wonderful to work with in the transition because she had everybody’s best interest in mind.”
She said she wants Esser’s patients to know that she is intent on keeping up on the type of care they’ve grown to expect. She especially enjoys working with families, periodontal management of patients, dental implants and oral surgery.
“With the three of us in both Beaver Dam and Horicon, we’re almost like a one-stop shop,” she said. “We pride ourselves on being able to provide almost any dental service that is needed; we don’t necessarily have to send you out to an oral surgeon or a root canal specialist. We can do a lot of that in house.”
Esser said she is very impressed with Minnema and feels extremely comfortable leaving her patients in her hands.
Retirement for Esser will bring more time to spend with her two adult sons, who now live in Wyoming and Seattle. She also plans to continue hunting, fishing and kayaking. Her service to Horicon will continue as well as she ponders joining the Lions Club.
“The people of Dodge County have been a treasure in my life. I’ve had good conversations and developed personal relationships with many families,” she said. “I’ve had the great fortune to work with several generations of families through the years and that has been truly wonderful.”
