Beaver Dam hospital developing plan following Marshfield furlough announcement

Even as they are on the front lines of the coronavirus epidemic, health care organizations around the state are having to scale back their work forces like many other organizations.

Marshfield Clinic, which operates the hospital in Beaver Dam, announced in a statement this week that it would furlough employees who are not involved with preparing for a surge of COVID-19 patients and reducing wages as it has rescheduled appointments, changed hours or closed facilities, leading to a loss of patients. More specific details were not released.

Officials at Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, formerly Beaver Dam Community Hospital, that has been in the process of integrating with Marshfield, said they are developing a plan as well.

“As we adjust to current volumes, Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam is reviewing available measures and is developing a plan that is best for our staff, patients and our organization’s short- and long-term sustainability," MMC-BD chief administrative officer Angelia Foster said in a statement. "We remain prepared to care for all of our patients and are here for our community.”

Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam has opened a COVID-19 clinic for screening, testing and symptom management, available to anyone following a call 1-877-988-0022 if someone is experiencing symptoms.

