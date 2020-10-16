Beaver Dam hospital makes changes as COVID-19 cases surge

Due to an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam is announcing initial steps to ensure resources remain available to care for the community’s most critical and immediate needs.
This past week, Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam reached 91% of its inpatient capacity, and has experienced 160% of the average daily census from just a year earlier. To align staff and resources with areas of greatest community need, Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam is immediately:
• Beginning the process to open up another inpatient wing to accommodate the growing need for COVID-19 care
• Finalizing a plan that will reduce some elective and non-urgent procedures and services in order to reallocate necessary clinical staff
Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam will continue to monitor census and trend lines and will make further adjustments as needed. All changes in services will be announced directly to patients, local media and social media, and will appear on the Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam website at bdch.com.
“We’re once again asking the community to help us meet this challenge by taking the steps we know can reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said Angelia Foster, Chief Administrative Officer of Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam. “It’s important that we stand with our public health officials and their evidence-based guidelines to protect each other and keep our communities safe. Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, washing your hands, avoiding high-risk situations and staying home while sick, can make a huge difference.”
Additionally, vital emergency department resources can be preserved by utilizing primary care providers and the COVID-19 hotline (1-877-998-0022) in the event of minor symptoms or a close contact that could result in the need or desire for testing. Those with urgent health conditions should continue to visit the closest emergency department.
“We want to remind everyone that we are here to care for them safely,” Foster added. “We don’t want anyone to feel they should put off treatment for acute or emergent health conditions.”
