Beaver Dam hospital makes changes as COVID-19 cases surge

Due to an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam is announcing initial steps to ensure resources remain available to care for the community’s most critical and immediate needs.

This past week, Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam reached 91% of its inpatient capacity, and has experienced 160% of the average daily census from just a year earlier. To align staff and resources with areas of greatest community need, Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam is immediately:

• Beginning the process to open up another inpatient wing to accommodate the growing need for COVID-19 care

• Finalizing a plan that will reduce some elective and non-urgent procedures and services in order to reallocate necessary clinical staff

Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam will continue to monitor census and trend lines and will make further adjustments as needed. All changes in services will be announced directly to patients, local media and social media, and will appear on the Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam website at bdch.com.