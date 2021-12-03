Beaver Dam hospital official warns: COVID not taking a holiday

As the numbers of cases of COVID-19 in Dodge County rise, the Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam chief administrative officer is warning that COVID is not taking a holiday.
“COVID won’t go just because it’s the holidays everyone should be with their family,” chief administrative officer Angelia Foster said. “COVID in fact breeds more in that environment, so I would encourage folks to be mindful how you keep you and your loved ones safe this holiday season.”
Foster said she would like to celebrate the season without the cares of COVID as well but she knows that it is a period of time that can cause COVID cases to rise more than they already have been.
She urged people to follow the basic principles of:
• If you don’t feel well, don’t’ go to a gathering
• Wear a mask
• Wash your hands
• And to consider getting vaccinated if you are not already
• Get a booster shot
• Social distance
Wisconsin is number four in the U.S. for positivity rate, Foster said.
“That is really concerning,” Foster said. “It gives us reason to pause and think about how we protect ourselves.”
The Delta variant is still the most prominent strain of the virus, but the Omnicrom variant is already in five states: California, Minnesota, Colorado, New York, and Hawaii.
“We are seeing COVID cases climb. We’ve been really busy the last couple of weeks,” Foster said. “We are also seeing people who have put off care.”
Foster said the hospital works hard to keep people safe from the virus and people should come in for care.
“Please if you are not feeling well call your doctor to get looked at,” Foster said. “If you have emergent needs come see us in the ER, because we are seeing a lot of sick folks, and we’d rather they weren’t sick during the holidays.”
Foster said that the hospital is seeing similar numbers of cases as it did a year ago.
Dodge County had 9,076 confirmed COVID-19 a year ago with 775 active community positive cases. As of Thursday, Dodge County has had 14,212 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 984 active cases, according to numbers released by Dodge County Public Health.
“I think the community remembers that the Department of Defense came in and helped us last year,” Foster said. “We were in the top 10 of New York Times positivity rates for nine weeks last year. We’d like to avoid that. So I would love to encourage the community, please vaccinate.”
Only 48.4 percent of eligible residents of Dodge County were vaccinated as of Thursday, Foster said.
“It doesn’t mean you won’t get COVID, but it greatly reduces your symptomology,” Foster said. “It reduces your risk of being hospitalized and greatly reduces your risk of death from COVID.”
Foster said that the hospital currently has two people on ventilators but have the capacity for six patients after purchasing additional ventilators over the last year.
“In theory we want to be mindful about how long we manage them locally on a vent because we want to get them to the highest care that they need,” Foster said.
One issue though is there is no place to transfer people now since all the hospitals in the state are feeling the strain, Foster said.
“We had yesterday six people boarding in the ER, which means we didn’t have beds upstairs, and we couldn’t transfer them out,” Foster said. “Our ER staff were keeping them until we could find space for them in the inpatient spaces up stairs.”
Foster said she has staff who has shared with her that through their whole career they had seen five people die and in the last 18 months seen 10 or 12 die on their shifts.
“It’s hard on them,” Foster said. “It is their friends and neighbors. They know these people and they want them to be well.”
Foster said people should check on their friends and family members who are working in health care if only to just listen even if you can’t understand everything going on with COVID.
Last year there was very little flu as well but there has been more cases this fall, Foster said.
“We would encourage people to get a flu shot and keep masking when they are out and about,” Foster said. “We are seeing an increase in flu and RSV with kids, and we want to keep everyone safe this holiday season.”
At the start of the year, the hospital was kept very busy with giving vaccines, but now they are seeing 50 to 70 people a day getting either one of the first two shots or a booster. Foster said she would like to see that at 100 people per day.
To schedule a vaccine appointment at Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam, call 1-855-908-5029.
To find complete information where the vaccine is available for children as well as adults, visit vaccines.gov.