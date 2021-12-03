Beaver Dam hospital official warns: COVID not taking a holiday

Only 48.4 percent of eligible residents of Dodge County were vaccinated as of Thursday, Foster said.

“It doesn’t mean you won’t get COVID, but it greatly reduces your symptomology,” Foster said. “It reduces your risk of being hospitalized and greatly reduces your risk of death from COVID.”

Foster said that the hospital currently has two people on ventilators but have the capacity for six patients after purchasing additional ventilators over the last year.

“In theory we want to be mindful about how long we manage them locally on a vent because we want to get them to the highest care that they need,” Foster said.

One issue though is there is no place to transfer people now since all the hospitals in the state are feeling the strain, Foster said.

“We had yesterday six people boarding in the ER, which means we didn’t have beds upstairs, and we couldn’t transfer them out,” Foster said. “Our ER staff were keeping them until we could find space for them in the inpatient spaces up stairs.”

Foster said she has staff who has shared with her that through their whole career they had seen five people die and in the last 18 months seen 10 or 12 die on their shifts.