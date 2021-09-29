Beaver Dam hospital sounds the alarm over Covid numbers

She said that hasn't happened yet, but the hospital is close. Foster said she had to drive to Marshfield to pick up a ventilator one weekend, and another staff member had to do the same on another occasion. She said if the Beaver Dam hospital weren't part of the Marshfield system, which allows for sharing of resources, she doesn't know what they would have done. She doesn't want to put staff and doctors to have to make that decision.

Foster noted that 94 percent of those who have been admitted as COVID patients were unvaccinated, and outcomes have been different for those who were. She said there is now more of a range of ages of people who are being hospitalized for COVID compared to last year, when there were more older patients.

The hospital has been seeing 120% of the amount of people normally in the emergency department, reaching more than 100 a day, which is unusual for the community, and 35% of them have been there to be screened for COVID.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Foster said the hospital has been able to manage for now, but she is worried about having to take steps like scaling back surgeries.