Beaver Dam hospital sounds the alarm over Covid numbers

Beaver Dam's hospital is starting to see a repeat of last year's events within its walls.
Angelia Foster, chief administrative officer for Marshfield Medical Center - Beaver Dam, said this week that the hospital has been at around 90 percent of inpatient capacity over the past few weeks, with a large percentage of those patients being positive for COVID-19 and unvaccinated.
She said that she is nervous about the hospital having to once again take the difficult steps it took last year, like calling in staffing from the Department of Defense and scaling back surgeries, if the numbers don't improve.
"For us, it's just stressful again like it was last fall for the staff. They lived through post-traumatic stress last year," Foster said. "They saw people, their friends, their families and their neighbors come in here and sometimes not leave. They're full of anxiety about seeing it again in their community."
Foster says that what people can do to help is get vaccinated. Dodge County lags behind most counties in the state with 46.5% of its residents having received at least on dose, according to state data.
"I understand all the hesitancy, but I don't want to be in a position where we have to decide who gets a ventilator and who doesn't," Foster said. "This community doesn't want us to have to decide that either."
She said that hasn't happened yet, but the hospital is close. Foster said she had to drive to Marshfield to pick up a ventilator one weekend, and another staff member had to do the same on another occasion. She said if the Beaver Dam hospital weren't part of the Marshfield system, which allows for sharing of resources, she doesn't know what they would have done. She doesn't want to put staff and doctors to have to make that decision.
Foster noted that 94 percent of those who have been admitted as COVID patients were unvaccinated, and outcomes have been different for those who were. She said there is now more of a range of ages of people who are being hospitalized for COVID compared to last year, when there were more older patients.
The hospital has been seeing 120% of the amount of people normally in the emergency department, reaching more than 100 a day, which is unusual for the community, and 35% of them have been there to be screened for COVID.
Foster said the hospital has been able to manage for now, but she is worried about having to take steps like scaling back surgeries.
"When it's your knee that's in pain, it doesn't feel like it's an elective surgery," Foster said. She spoke of her husband who injured his back last year and had to wait months in pain because everything was shut down in the early months of the pandemic. Foster suspects that the hospital will be in this situation until at least January based on current models as people are inside more with the colder weather, school starting and large functions taking place.
Staffing issues have not helped. There is a vacancy rate of about 20 percent as staffers retire and fewer graduates are available. The usual vacancy rate is about 10 percent.
The Beaver Dam hospital has taken in patients from other parts of the state where no beds were available and has had to board patients in the emergency room because there were no beds available upstairs.
Foster said the hospital has tied its requirement for staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine to its flu vaccine requirement with a deadline of Nov. 15. Seventy-five percent of employees are vaccinated already.
"In health care, you get all kinds of vaccines," Foster said. "It's part of the deal."
The hospital is working with those who are hesitant and has given out religious and medical waivers with conditions like getting tested on a regular basis. She notes there could be a small percentage who decide to just leave.
Foster said she speaks often of her own experience as a breast cancer survivor and speaking to her doctor before becoming vaccinated. Her refrain throughout the pandemic has been that people should talk to their providers, who they trust to provide them with other medicine and advice, and trust their guidance on the vaccine as well in light of their deep expertise.
The hospital encourages people to call 920-887-5975 to schedule a shot, or a consult for those who are hesitant and have questions about things like side effects. Booster shots for those who have had the Pfizer vaccine and meet certain requirements will be available starting Friday and scheduled by calling 855-908-5029.
For the week ending Sept. 26, Dodge County has reported 14,905 confirmed or probable cases of Covid-19, 927 hospitalizations and 216 confirmed or probable deaths.
