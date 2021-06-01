Beaver Dam hospital staff sign letter urging COVID-19 vaccination

Over 50 local medical staff members signed a letter urging people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The letter, released Tuesday by Marshfield Medical Center—Beaver Dam, said there was a significant reduction in demand for the vaccine after an initial burst of enthusiasm earlier this year, and demand no longer outpaces supply in Wisconsin.

“Today, we’re presenting a unified voice once again to encourage everyone to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” the letter said. “The vaccines have proven to be safe, effective and are our only proven path to achieving the kind of herd immunity that will allow us to move toward our new normal in a way that keeps our community protected.”

As of June 1, 38.3% of Dodge County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, the lowest among surrounding counties and one of the lowest in the state. Through June 1, 47.9% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose.

The virus that causes COVID-19 has not disappeared: Wisconsin reported a seven-day average of 179 new cases per day and three deaths per day as of May 31.