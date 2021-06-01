Beaver Dam hospital staff sign letter urging COVID-19 vaccination

Over 50 local medical staff members signed a letter urging people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The letter, released Tuesday by Marshfield Medical Center—Beaver Dam, said there was a significant reduction in demand for the vaccine after an initial burst of enthusiasm earlier this year, and demand no longer outpaces supply in Wisconsin.
“Today, we’re presenting a unified voice once again to encourage everyone to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” the letter said. “The vaccines have proven to be safe, effective and are our only proven path to achieving the kind of herd immunity that will allow us to move toward our new normal in a way that keeps our community protected.”
As of June 1, 38.3% of Dodge County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, the lowest among surrounding counties and one of the lowest in the state. Through June 1, 47.9% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose.
The virus that causes COVID-19 has not disappeared: Wisconsin reported a seven-day average of 179 new cases per day and three deaths per day as of May 31.
“Low overall vaccination rates could mean delays in our anticipated return to our favorite activities such as concerts and sporting events, as well as instances of preventable hospitalizations and deaths. Also, the more the virus spreads, the more opportunities it has to further mutate, which could hamper the effectiveness of our current vaccines,” the letter said. “We’re asking anyone who has not yet received the vaccine but is open to doing so to discuss it with someone they trust to ask questions or request evidence-based information. If you’re concerned about safety, side effects or how the vaccine works, reach out today and decide on what’s best for you based on the information available.”
The letter said everyone who signed the letter and more than 99% of Marshfield system physicians have received the vaccine. According to the CDC, the vaccine is highly effective at preventing illness and the spread of the virus.
Information about the vaccine is available at marshfieldclinic.org/CovidVaccineFAQ. Information about scheduling a vaccine appointment is available at 855-908-5029 or bdch.com/covid-vaccine. Further information is available at vaccines.gov. Dodge County Public Health has information on its website and a hotline at 920-386-4830.
The letter was signed by the following:
- Dr. Jamie Deering, Vice President of Medical Affairs, Marshfield Medical Center—Beaver Dam
- Dr. Gerard Dynkowski, Marshfield Medical Center—Beaver Dam Chief of Staff
Marshfield Medical Center–Beaver Dam:
Orthopedics and Podiatry Specialists
- Dr. Robert Seipel
- Dr. Joseph Puccinelli
- Dr. Rajesh Rangarajan
- Dr. Molly Meier
- Jami Burg, PA-C
- Caleb Mabis, PA-C
- Guoqing Song, PA-C
Women’s Health
- Dr. Kenneth Ostermann
- Elizabeth Nielsen, MMS, PA-C
- Natalie Ross, DNP, APNP
Surgical Specialists
- Dr. Paul Palmer
- Ryan Gallagher, PA-C
Chiropractic
- Dr. Benjamin Shier
Pulmonology
- Dr. Nestor Machare
Hospitalist
- Jennifer Shepard, NP
- Dr. Shannon McCormack
- Dr. Shawn Antle
- Dr. Bhanu Paladugu
Primary Care
- Dr. Lindsey Cleary
- Ruth Grams, NP
- Mary Ann Chambers, NP
- Dr. Andrew Guminksi
Dermatology
- Dr. Kirsten Webb
Community Pediatrics
- Dr. Jay Miesfeld
- Dr. Jessica Miesfeld
- Dr. Betsy Peterson
Infinity Healthcare
- Drew Hamer, PA-C
- Dr. Swen Hilander
- Dr. Gary J Zaid
- Michael Nielsen PA-C
Randolph Community Clinic
- Dr. Melissa Lucarelli
SSM Health Dean Medical Group – Beaver Dam
- Dr. Erin Lambert
- Dr. Colleen Cassidy
- Dr. Catherine E.M. Nelson
- Holly Anderson, NP
- Brendan Nashold, PA-C
- Jayme Quade, NP
- Dr. Brad Allen
- Danielle Scheuers, NP
UW Health – Beaver Dam Clinic
- Dr. Seth Barudin
- Dr. Joel Miller
- Dr. Sharon Haase
- Dr. Amy Muchow
- Dr. Emily Peterson
Ameripath
- Dr. Laeekha Ali
- Dr. Winston Hollister
Milwaukee Radiologists
- Dr. Deidre Rippl
- Dr. Tim Rolle
- Dr. Shekhar Sane
- Dr. Eric Blaschke
- Dr. Stephen Handrich
Vita Park Eye Associates
- Dr. Thomas Castillo
- Dr. Jay Wilkins
- Dr. Charles Hendrix
- Dr. Cory Springstroh
