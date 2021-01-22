 Skip to main content
Beaver Dam Hospital vaccinating those 65 and older
Beaver Dam Hospital vaccinating those 65 and older

Getting a vaccination

A Marshfield Medical center staffer receives a vaccination.

 MARSHFIELD MEDICAL CENTER/Contributed

Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam is scheduling appointments for individuals aged 65 and older after the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced they will be eligible beginning Monday.

Those 65 and older who would like to schedule their COVID-19 vaccine at Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam should call 1-855-908-5029 between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. According to a press release from Marshfield Medical, there has already been a significant demand for the vaccine in Dodge County, and the community is asked to be patient as more people continue to be vaccinated over the next weeks and months.

As more groups become eligible for the vaccine, Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam will release further information on how they can be scheduled.

