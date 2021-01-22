Beaver Dam Hospital vaccinating those 65 and older

Those 65 and older who would like to schedule their COVID-19 vaccine at Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam should call 1-855-908-5029 between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. According to a press release from Marshfield Medical, there has already been a significant demand for the vaccine in Dodge County, and the community is asked to be patient as more people continue to be vaccinated over the next weeks and months.