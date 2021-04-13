Beaver Dam hospital vaccine clinic canceled following Johnson & Johnson 'pause'

A walk-in vaccine event scheduled for Wednesday at Marshfield Medical Center - Beaver Dam was canceled following a federal and statewide pause of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The hospital announced in a statement Tuesday that it would cancel the event and pause providing the one-dose vaccine "out of an overabundance of caution" following a recommendation from the CDC and FDA. The federal health agencies called for a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson brand to review cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in six people who received the vaccine out of nearly 7 million J&J doses administered. One of the cases was fatal.

Marshfield asks that those who developed a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath up to three weeks after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should seek care immediately. Those who have received the vaccine and would like additional information can call the Marshfield hotline at 877-998-0880.

The hospital said it is communicating with patients who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, who make up a small percentage of total vaccinations given, to make sure their questions are answered.

Appointments for the Pfizer vaccine, which uses two doses, may be scheduled at 855-908-5029.