Beaver Dam hospital vaccine clinic canceled following Johnson & Johnson 'pause'

A walk-in vaccine event scheduled for Wednesday at Marshfield Medical Center - Beaver Dam was canceled following a federal and statewide pause of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
The hospital announced in a statement Tuesday that it would cancel the event and pause providing the one-dose vaccine "out of an overabundance of caution" following a recommendation from the CDC and FDA. The federal health agencies called for a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson brand to review cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in six people who received the vaccine out of nearly 7 million J&J doses administered. One of the cases was fatal.
Marshfield asks that those who developed a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath up to three weeks after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should seek care immediately. Those who have received the vaccine and would like additional information can call the Marshfield hotline at 877-998-0880.
The hospital said it is communicating with patients who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, who make up a small percentage of total vaccinations given, to make sure their questions are answered.
Appointments for the Pfizer vaccine, which uses two doses, may be scheduled at 855-908-5029.
Rebecca Bell, director of health and human services for Dodge County, confirmed that the county is also halting use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in accordance with state guidance. She said that patients with questions should contact the clinics where they received their vaccines to ensure continuity care, including through the county.
The county is scheduling appointments for the two-dose Moderna vaccine. Those interested may visit co.dodge.wi.gov/departments/departments-e-m/human-services-health-department/coronavirus-information/covid-19-vaccination or call 920-386-4830 to start the process.
