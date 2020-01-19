Beaver Dam hotel reopens as GrandStay

Beaver Dam’s former AmericInn is now a member of the GrandStay hotels group, following a switch made formally on Nov. 18, 2019.
The AmericInn brand was acquired by Wyndham in the fall of 2017. Recently, the family of owners and friends connected to the Beaver Dam facility decided that making the switch to a smaller hospitality chain was the best option for retaining their local concept.
Cheryl and Tom Price have been operating the inn since March 2013, with Cheryl working with her hotelier father from an early age. Cheryl has opened 16 hotels herself, and with her husband has presided over the recent brand change.
“Our 20-year contract was up and our owners chose to go with a smaller brand to get our standards of family service back,” said Cheryl. “We wanted to continue catering to the needs of our guests just as we have in the past.”
“The people who now operate GrandStay started with the original AmericInn group,” said Tom. “One of them is a really good friend with one of our owners. The idea was to try to get back to that small town feel – a small town standard of service instead of working for a huge organization.”
Retired managing partner Verne Shea said “As a franchise conversion, we are backed by a strong growing lodging company with a unique technology-driven marketing approach, flexible franchise options and collaborative one-on-one support designed for success."
There are currently seven GrandStays in Wisconsin of the 37 currently in business. Wyndham, on the other hand, operates La Quinta, Wingate, Hawthorn and Microtel brands. The corporation currently has about 9,000 hotels.
The Beaver Dam AmericInn opened Nov. 18, 2000. It has 62 rooms including 41 rooms with two queen-sized beds, two-room suites, whirlpool suites with balconies, 10 rooms with king-sized beds, meeting rooms, a lobby with a fireplace and a breakfast area, a shop area with snacks and travel items, an indoor pool and whirlpool and more. Many rooms are handicap accessible and all are thoroughly soundproofed.
Recent renovations to meet brand standards for both Wyndham and GrandStay include new furniture, new beds and bedding, a renovated breakfast area, a new roof, a repainted exterior, a renovated parking lot and most noticeably, a new sign.
The newly-completed pool renovation includes a completely new deck and a new lining for both the pool and whirlpool. An unusual frog slide has been retained at the request of both owners and customers.
“Our owners started with major renovations in 2014 and have been remodeling ever since,” said Cheryl.
Owners include seven different families and friends largely living in Wisconsin.
“They own 23 Culver’s Restaurants – at one time including the Beaver Dam franchise,” said Cheryl. “They take very good care of all of their properties, and they are very generous to the communities where they do business. They’re very, very kind. I have nothing but good things to say about them.”
That atmosphere is reinforced by the fact that the facility has been receiving high awards and accolades ever since it was opened.
All of the employees -- except an area manager who retired -- remain the same.
“We’ve won many top honors for our facility and our staff over the years,” said Cheryl. “We have generations of family members who are repeat customers here. We are completely focused on serving our customers and our community. If we have a problem we fix it. That’s how both our owners and our employees are. We all work as a team, and every one of us is dedicated to making sure that our guests are happy with their stays here.”