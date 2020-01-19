Beaver Dam hotel reopens as GrandStay

There are currently seven GrandStays in Wisconsin of the 37 currently in business. Wyndham, on the other hand, operates La Quinta, Wingate, Hawthorn and Microtel brands. The corporation currently has about 9,000 hotels.

The Beaver Dam AmericInn opened Nov. 18, 2000. It has 62 rooms including 41 rooms with two queen-sized beds, two-room suites, whirlpool suites with balconies, 10 rooms with king-sized beds, meeting rooms, a lobby with a fireplace and a breakfast area, a shop area with snacks and travel items, an indoor pool and whirlpool and more. Many rooms are handicap accessible and all are thoroughly soundproofed.

Recent renovations to meet brand standards for both Wyndham and GrandStay include new furniture, new beds and bedding, a renovated breakfast area, a new roof, a repainted exterior, a renovated parking lot and most noticeably, a new sign.

The newly-completed pool renovation includes a completely new deck and a new lining for both the pool and whirlpool. An unusual frog slide has been retained at the request of both owners and customers.

“Our owners started with major renovations in 2014 and have been remodeling ever since,” said Cheryl.

Owners include seven different families and friends largely living in Wisconsin.