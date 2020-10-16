Beaver Dam improving parks with more upgrades planned

Beaver Dam parks have already seen several improvements this year with more on the agenda.

In 2019, the Beaver Dam Common Council approved $570,000 in the capital improvements plan for projects at parks across the city in 2020.

Parks Director John Neumann said many have already been completed. A new truck and a new commercial mower are now in service. Bleaches have been replaced at Vo-Tech Park, Lakeview Park and the athletic fields.

Also at Lakeview Park, there is a new roof on the shelter and cooking area and carpentry and paint maintenance jobs have been completed.

The concession stand at the athletic fields is set to have concrete poured around it when the contractor becomes available for the job. The parks department is still working on field fencing replacement and work on the shelter. The lights on the pickleball and basketball court were upgraded to LED this week.

The dog park at Patrick Parker Conley park will be expanded this fall. There are additional funds to replace trees in the city.

More projects are slated for 2021 after the council approved more funding this month, to the tune of $1.9 million.