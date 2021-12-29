Beaver Dam insurance agents to retire Couple plans to relax, spend time with family

Over the years the client base expanded from 500 to 600 households to the current 3,500 households.

All of which makes saying goodbye so hard.

“We’re finding out as we say goodbye how many loyal customers have stayed with us through thick and thin, and it has made us feel good to be that to them,” said Pete.

“When people came in we’d hear about their families or what’s going on in their lives,” Mary said. “We built relationships with our clients and that’s why we’ll miss them the most.”

Being able to help clients provided the couple some of their strongest memories.

“Some people comment that they never use their insurance, but we’re here when you need us, if you need us,” Pete said. “Whether it’s paying out a life insurance check or looking at hail storm damage. Whether it’s a fire or a tornado. We feel it’s important to have personal contact unlike a website or an online policy. We have to be there to back up all the promises that we’ve made over those years of paying premiums. That’s why we got into this business.”

The Parkers repaid their clients’ trust.