Beaver Dam K-9 helps find woman in need

A Beaver Dam K-9 officer helped locate a person in distress Friday.
According to the Beaver Dam Police Department, officers responded to a report of a woman who left her residence and was threatening to harm herself around 4:03 p.m. Friday. Police found the general area where the woman possibly was and searched diverse terrain along the city limits for about 30 minutes without success.
Officer Brad Konkel and K-9 Charlie were then called in to help find the woman. They searched an area of about 350 yards in a wooded area, a cornfield and by a creek, and K-9 Charlie found the woman unharmed in fewer than ten minutes.
The department says Konkel and K-9 Charlie helped save the woman from danger and limited the amount of manpower that would have been needed to search the area.
"This incident had a great outcome and its all because of Charlie," said Police Chief John Kreuziger.
Beaver Dam's other K-9 officer, Yeti, recently helped solve a burglary. Police were investigating a burglary at Jerry's Automotive, 700 N. Spring St., with a report of a shattered glass entrance door and missing merchandise. K-9 Yeti performed a track that led to one of the suspects' homes blocks away and officers executed a search warrant. Multiple juveniles were referred for charges.
