Beaver Dam K-9 helps find woman in need

A Beaver Dam K-9 officer helped locate a person in distress Friday.

According to the Beaver Dam Police Department, officers responded to a report of a woman who left her residence and was threatening to harm herself around 4:03 p.m. Friday. Police found the general area where the woman possibly was and searched diverse terrain along the city limits for about 30 minutes without success.

Officer Brad Konkel and K-9 Charlie were then called in to help find the woman. They searched an area of about 350 yards in a wooded area, a cornfield and by a creek, and K-9 Charlie found the woman unharmed in fewer than ten minutes.

The department says Konkel and K-9 Charlie helped save the woman from danger and limited the amount of manpower that would have been needed to search the area.

"This incident had a great outcome and its all because of Charlie," said Police Chief John Kreuziger.