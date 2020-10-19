 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beaver Dam K-9 helps find woman
0 comments
alert top story

Beaver Dam K-9 helps find woman

{{featured_button_text}}

A Beaver Dam K-9 officer helped locate a person in distress Friday.

According to the Beaver Dam Police Department, officers responded to a report of a woman who left her residence and was threatening to harm herself around 4:03 p.m. Friday. Police found the general area where the woman possibly was and searched diverse terrain along the city limits for about 30 minutes without success.

Officer Brad Konkel and K-9 Charlie were then called in to help find the woman. They searched an area of about 350 yards in a wooded area, a cornfield and by a creek, and K-9 Charlie found the woman unharmed in fewer than 10 minutes.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The department says Konkel and K-9 Charlie helped save the woman from danger and limited the amount of manpower that would have been needed to search the area. 

"This incident had a great outcome and its all because of Charlie," said Police Chief John Kreuziger.

Beaver Dam's other K-9 officer, Yeti, recently helped solve a burglary. Police were investigating a burglary at Jerry's Automotive, 700 N. Spring St., with a report of a shattered glass entrance door and missing merchandise. K-9 Yeti performed a track that led to one of the suspects' homes blocks away and officers executed a search warrant. Multiple juveniles were referred for charges. 

Beaver Dam K-9 officer helps solve burglary
Beaver Dam K-9 Charlie

Beaver Dam K-9 Officer Charlie 

 BEAVER DAM POLICE DEPARTMENT, Contributed

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Evers Asks U.S. Supreme Court for Election Extensions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News