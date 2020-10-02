Beaver Dam K-9 officer helps solve burglary

One of Beaver Dam's more famous police officers helped sniff out burglary suspects.

According to a press release from the Beaver Dam Police Department, officers were dispatched to Jerry's Automotive, 700 N. Spring St., with a report of a burglary alarm around 12:09 a.m. Officers found a shattered glass entrance door on the scene. Suspects had left the scene before police arrived with undisclosed merchandise.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

K-9 Officer Yeti performed a track that led to one of the suspects' homes several blocks away. Police collected items of evidence during the track.

Officers later executed a search warrant as part of the investigation. Police are now to refer multiple juveniles on charges to the Dodge County District Attorney.

"All the staff at Jerry’s would like to send a huge thank you to the Beaver Dam Police Department and K-9 officer Yeti," Jerry's Automotive said in a statement. "We are very thankful to be part of this community and thankful for the BDPD and all their efforts. Also, thank you to the community and our customers that continue to give us your support and patronage."

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.