 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beaver Dam K-9 officer helps solve burglary
0 comments
alert top story

Beaver Dam K-9 officer helps solve burglary

{{featured_button_text}}

One of Beaver Dam's more famous police officers helped sniff out burglary suspects.

According to a press release from the Beaver Dam Police Department, officers were dispatched to Jerry's Automotive, 700 N. Spring St., with a report of a burglary alarm around 12:09 a.m. Officers found a shattered glass entrance door on the scene. Suspects had left the scene before police arrived with undisclosed merchandise.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

K-9 Officer Yeti performed a track that led to one of the suspects' homes several blocks away. Police collected items of evidence during the track.

Officers later executed a search warrant as part of the investigation. Police are now to refer multiple juveniles on charges to the Dodge County District Attorney.

"All the staff at Jerry’s would like to send a huge thank you to the Beaver Dam Police Department and K-9 officer Yeti," Jerry's Automotive said in a statement. "We are very thankful to be part of this community and thankful for the BDPD and all their efforts. Also, thank you to the community and our customers that continue to give us your support and patronage."

Beaver Dam K-9 Yeti

Yeti

 Keith D. Glasgow, Contributed

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: WEC's Meagan Wolfe on Early Voting Numbers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News