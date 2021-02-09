 Skip to main content
Beaver Dam kitchen fire quickly extinguished
Beaver Dam kitchen fire quickly extinguished

Beaver Dam Fire Dept file photo

Beaver Dam Fire Department

 DAILY CITIZEN ARCHIVE PHOTO

Beaver Dam Fire Department quickly extinguished a kitchen fire at 128 E. South St., Beaver Dam that was reported at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a press release, firefighters found smoke coming from the first floor kitchen area of a two-story residence when they arrived. Fire crews advanced hose lines to the building and attacked the fire getting it under control within the first 10 minutes on scene.

There was fire and smoke damage throughout the kitchen area. Smoke damage extended to the first and second floors of the home.

The occupant and owner Andrew Stommel was treated at the scene and released. He was able to return to the residence. The fire was caused by inattentive cooking by the owner.

The fire department was on scene for about an hour. The fire department was assisted by Hustisford Fire, Watertown Fire/EMS, Dodge County Emergency Responds Team, Beaver Dam Police, and Beaver Dam Department of Public Works. Alliant Energy assisted with utilities.

