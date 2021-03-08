Beaver Dam lake association receives grant

The Beaver Dam Lake Improvement Association received a grant to help plan measures for maintaining and improving the lake’s water quality.

The nonprofit association received $25,000 from the state Department of Natural Resources to help with surface water planning. Field work is scheduled to begin in the spring and summer. The goal is to have a fuller picture of the watershed backed up with hard data to see how water unfolds across the land and into the lake and devise ways to address water quality issues.

The study will help further identify where erosion is occurring and where nutrients are coming into the lake.

The consulting firm EOR will help draw up a scope of work and rank potential projects based on their impact on the watershed.

“This is a pretty exciting time for our watershed because it’ll be the first time we have a full picture of 98,000 acres,” said Bill Foley of the Beaver Dam Lake Improvement Association. Officials have had to make assumptions about the watershed, but now there will be more exact data.

The project will be a collaborative effort between the association, the Beaver Dam Lake District, the county and the Beaver Dam Lake Development Corporation, including for cost-sharing and making agreements for entry into state land.