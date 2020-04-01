Beaver Dam Lake Days 2020 canceled

Beaver Dam Lake Days has been suspended this year.
In a letter released Wednesday, organizers said they could not in good conscience go ahead with fundraising this year as the coronavirus pandemic continues. They asked that everyone instead focus on supporting fellow residents as the pandemic passes.
This story will be updated.
