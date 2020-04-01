You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Beaver Dam Lake Days 2020 canceled
0 comments
breaking top story

Beaver Dam Lake Days 2020 canceled

Lake Days goes out with bang (copy)

Beaver Dam Lake Days lit up the night Saturday with a spectacular fireworks show at Tahoe Park in 2019. The festival was canceled this year. 

 KELLY SIMON/Daily Citizen

Beaver Dam Lake Days has been suspended this year. 

In a letter released Wednesday, organizers said they could not in good conscience go ahead with fundraising this year as the coronavirus pandemic continues. They asked that everyone instead focus on supporting fellow residents as the pandemic passes. 

This story will be updated.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chris S. Olson, 52, Portage
Obituaries

Chris S. Olson, 52, Portage

PORTAGE — Chris S. Olson, age 52, of Portage, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at St. Clare Hospital. Chris, son of Chris and Patricia …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News