The biggest event of the year in Beaver Dam starts Thursday.
Beaver Dam Lake Days will be Thursday through Saturday at Tahoe Park. This year, the big fireworks show at 10:10 p.m. on Saturday will involve five barges, two more than last year. More than 6,000 people attended Lake Days in 2018.
"We had a pretty big show last year," said Tina Pawicz, the marketing coordinator for Lake Days. "This year, it will be even bigger. I’m not even sure how that’s possible."
Also new this year will be barbecue food trucks on site.
There will be a range of inflatable attractions, including ax throwing, a mechanical bull, obstacle courses and an interactive bounce whale. Pawicz said the inflatables will be open to a wider range of ages.
Thursday is teen night and admission will be $5. There will be refreshments, and a teen dance with DJ Jeff Hall.
Friday will feature Travis Knapp, a spray paint artist, and cardboard boat regatta building and racing. Admission will be $8. Blues band Starkweather Bay Blues Band, classic rock band Alexis, Americana band Copper Box, groove band the Boogie Men and country band Madison County will all perform.
Saturday will include a fishing tournament, a water ski clinic, pontoon rides, a balloon artist, a magician, a superhero and princess party, and a petting zoo. Admission will be $8. Fireworks are scheduled to go off at 10:10 p.m. Country rock band Whiskey Flats, rock band Chances Thrown, blues group The Jimmys, tribute band Ultimate Legends and metal band Metal Men will all be performing.
Pawicz said the festival works to maintain a local flavor and is the culmination of hard work by volunteers giving back to the community.
Parking for those with disabilities will be located on Haskell Street near the park entrance. Registration information for the boat race and the fishing tournament, as well as the full schedule, are available at beaverdamlakedays.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)