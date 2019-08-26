The Beaver Day Lake Improvement Association meeting made a loud splash Saturday morning as members applauded the announcement that a lake district will be formed.
Volunteers had been busy soliciting lake property owners over the past 18 months and recently surpassed the 710 signatures (51% of lake property owners) needed for approval. By the end of Saturday 736 (53%) had signed the petition. There are 800 homes and almost 1,100 parcels on the lake. The total value of property on the lake is estimated at well over $180 million.
“When we worked with the DNR, they always ask, ‘Well, are you a lake district?’” said BDLIA president Bill Boettge. “The state has a philosophy that the people on the lake should determine its future. The DNR and other conservation groups are resource people to help you achieve your goals.
“The lake association is developing a lake plan, which is a big step, but it isn’t likely to be recognized as legitimate unless it is presented by a lake district.”
Some lake property owners oppose the move because of the possible impact on their taxes. All of the owners will be required to pay any taxes levied by a lake district, although the total impact is projected to be less than $100 a year. The tax bill is divided equally between property owners based on a budget proposed by the board. All property owners may vote on the budget, which will determine the amount of work that the Lake District Board may pursue.
Projects anticipated by the Lake District Board include shoreline protection, rough fish control, vegetation control and a host of other items.
The Lake District Board will work in conjunction with the Lake Improvement Association, which has long promoted and financed most lake improvement initiatives.
“Ninety-four percent of our lake association members understand what a Lake District is about and have signed the petition,” Boettge said. “I think that’s a testimonial to all of you who really love the lake and understand what it’s going to take to get the lake restoration/preservation done and get it done right.
“This move will provide more structure to the things we do, give a voice to all the property owners and give us greater leverage to many funding sources not previously available to us. We need grants, and when you go to the DNR, it’s usually a 10 or 20 percent match of $10,000 or $20,000. We as an association can raise money with our banquet and other events, but it’s not always a certain source of revenue. That source of steady funding is why lake districts are formed and they show what can be accomplished with those funds.”
As a next step, the Lake District Committee will bring the signatures to the Dodge County clerk, and the county board will have a committee hold a hearing within 30 days of the filing. The committee must then provide a report to the full board within three months, and the full board will make a final decision within six months of the petition filing (probably before the end of the year).
The county will have an organizational meeting within 90 days of their decision. An initial board of commissioners (five to seven members) will be formed in December, if there are no hiccups in the process. The initial board will consist of three appointed property owners, a representative from the county land and conservation committee and a representative from the town of Westford — the municipality with the largest assessed property tax value within the district.
In response to a question over whether Beaver Dam is actually that municipality, Boettge reported that the town of Westford has property valued at $72 million, compared to the city of Beaver Dam at $49 million.
The initial board is charged with getting the organization up and running. The property owners will elect their own representatives at the board’s first meeting to be held some time next summer. At that meeting, the first budget will be proposed, based on projects deemed to be important to all of the property owners.
“Beaver Dam Lake will be very much improved by having both a lake association and a lake district,” Boettge said. “Both work closely together in Fox Lake and Lake Sinissippi. We as an association have not only accomplished much, but we’ve done the work to set up the research that now the lake district can move forward with. And with the lake district, we have the voice of all property owners in making things happen for everyone’s benefit.”
