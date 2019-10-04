JUNEAU — For those keeping a tally of pros and cons, Thursday night’s hearing regarding the formation of a Beaver Dam lake district was a confusing mix.
The hearing was attended by about 175 people and 32 spoke. Forty-four letters were also presented to the presiding Dodge County Land Resources and Parks Committee.
A petition was recently submitted to the county with more than the minimum 51 percent of property owners’ signatures. To date, a total of 744 lake property owners (54.8 percent) have signed the petition supporting the formation of a lake district.
The meeting began with an outline of what a lake district can and cannot do by Michael Engelson of Wisconsin Lakes, based in Sun Prairie. His organization represents 562 lake associations and 242 lake districts.
Advantages of districts, according to Engelson, are that they have a steady source of income, based on a tax assessed to lakeside properties, and that the steady funding makes it more eligible for state Department of Natural Resources grants.
Lake associations do not have that advantage, although some see that as preferable to being taxed again for already heavily taxed shoreline properties.
Bill Foley, a lake district supporter, indicated that Beaver Dam Lake is designated an “impaired lake,” and stated that such an investment is the only current option for remedying that problem.
Beaver Dam Lake Improvement Association President Bill Boettge presented information about a lake district, including the fact that shoreline owners have a vote in not only how much money is taxed, but also in how it is spent.
“A lot of people think that the DNR manages the lake, but that is not true,” said Boettge. “With a lake district we get to determine how much we spend on the lake, which is typically $20 to $60 per property.”
He cited a study in which 50 percent of lakefront property value is determined by the quality of the lake, and indicated that as a strong reason for supporting an investment in a lake district.
“The lake will continue to deteriorate if we don’t take action,” he said.
Many others spoke in favor of forming a lake district, indicating that it can finance efforts to improve water quality, remove rough fish, decrease polluting water run-off and increase recreational opportunities.
On the opposite side were those who say that a lake district will not have a positive impact, and that the only way to fight pollution is through government action, with everyone paying for a massive effort.
Dick Trapp, who attended with his wife and an attorney, complained that there is no place for a “no” vote on the petition, questioning whether anything can be done in the face of climate change and questionable water testing methodology.
Boettge, who also signed up to make a personal comment, countered, “We’ve done the research. We’ve got the facts so we know what can be done. A lake district is the best way possible to overcome the challenges we face.”
Undeterred, Gary McCreary stated, “I just don’t see how this can help.”
“We’ve got a management plan in place,” said Karen Huber. “I support a lake district.”
Braden McCreary said, “It’s public water. Why are shoreline owners responsible for cleaning it up?”
Shoreline owner Steve Stroelitzer said, “Some lakes don’t need a lake district, but Beaver Dam Lake is one where it needs more than a lake association can do. This is our lake and we have the responsibility to manage it ourselves.”
Gregory Hein was pessimistic.
“The bad water that comes into the lake is all agricultural,” suggesting that is where to start. He added, “This started as a cattail marsh. There’s no way to clean it up.”
The average depth of the lake, it was noted earlier, is 4½ feet over its 6,500-acre surface.
Diana Siefert argued, “This is not a private lake. Why don’t we use a sales tax to fix it?”
The committee bristled as the Trapps’ attorney suggested that the county should attack the problem.
Randy Reifsnider questioned whether any grants are actually available, making the formation of a lake district useless.
Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce President Phil Fritsche voiced unanimous support from members of the chamber board, indicating that it will help increase property values, tourism, and economic growth in general.
Jim Metz gave a total number of days he has lived on the lake and stated, “I love Beaver Dam Lake and I care for its future. A lake district is needed to ensure it remains viable for generations to come.”
“We may not be able to solve all of the lake’s problems, but this is a better option than doing nothing,” said Mike Ptaschinski.
“If I was a property owner I would want to get the lake off that ‘impaired’ list,” said John Moser. “With a lake district the property owners will be in charge, and that’s a good place for them to be.”
The Land Resource and Parks Committee will decide on its next step at its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday. It is not a hearing and public comments may or may not be allowed.
