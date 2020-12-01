Beaver Dam Lake District website offers information about new taxing body

The Beaver Dam Lake District’s website is promoting the flow of information, having gone live Nov. 18.
Lake District Commissioner Bill Foley recently shared information about what is posted, what to expect in the future, and how district members and others can view information whenever they wish.
The formation of the Beaver Dam Lake District was approved by the Dodge County Board of Supervisors on March 17.
It has been a long and contentious process. Signed petitions in support of forming a Lake District were received by the Dodge County Board in September 2019. Roughly 52 percent of landowners’ signatures were gathered over the previous two years. Signature collection ceased after a clear majority was gathered by volunteers, mostly by members of the Beaver Dam Lake Improvement Association.
A Lake District is given power to levy a tax used to pay for lake improvements. Lake-abutting property owners are represented by a commission. Property owners elect representatives which set the levy and must approve it before it is enacted. Funding may only be used for projects that those taxpayers endorse.
A lawsuit to challenge the Lake District’s formation was recently dismissed as having no basis by Circuit Court Judge Martin DeVries.
The Lake District website continues the group’s mission of improving the lake for future generations.
The website includes news releases, lake information, a schedule of meetings and other resources.
“The goal is to get information out to the community and to let people know how things are transpiring,” said Foley. “A big step will be the annual meeting where we will have an election of commissioners. Three commissioners will be elected, who will join representatives appointed by the town of Westford and Dodge County. We will also be posting information about potential budgets (for 2022), and periodic updates on what’s happening on the lake.”
He is quick to state that opponents of the district are always welcome.
“We want them involved,” he said. “We want all the voices to be heard. We’re all part of this lake. Some people may not have wanted this district, but it’s their lake as well. We hope they’ll get involved in a positive way.”
Kraig Kasten created the website, having also created a website for the Beaver Dam Lake Improvement Association.
“We knew his work was good from past experience,” said Foley. “Everyone can access it and read all the data we post there. Whether you’re a lakeside resident, an association member or someone who loves the lake, it’s there for all to share.”
Eventually fishing information and other practical applications may be added.
“We have to be able to walk before we run,” Foley said. “Not fishing results or what’s happening on the north end of the lake versus the south end, but if we see something regarding fish habitat or fishery information – anything of importance for the whole lake – sure we’ll add that. If the Department of Natural Resources gives us some insight into what they see on the lake, we’ll incorporate that as well.
The annual meeting will hopefully be set for a time when COVID-19 allows. Large meetings are currently not feasible and Foley would like to host a crowd.
“Especially for the first one, I believe it’s very important that we have the graphics and a good way to go over the basics,” said Foley. “That way we can see what’s happening on the lake and how we can control it.”
He anticipates the meeting can be held in mid-summer. The meeting, by statute, must be held between May and September.
Electors (lakeside property owners) will be notified by mail.
“We’re going to be as transparent as humanly possible,” Foley said. “As we see things begin to develop, we’re going to put it out there. We want people to understand it.”
The website will help in the collaboration that is needed for success.
“Each organization has an integral part of saving our lake and our watershed,” said Foley. “That includes the Beaver Dam Lake Improvement Association, the Beaver Dam Lake Improvement Corporation and all of the other county and other groups that have lake preservation in mind. There are many moving parts to keep together so we can exchange information and make the best use of the time and money that are available to us.”
Beaver Dam Lake Improvement Association President Karen Huber agrees, and is eager to move forward with the Lake District as a leading force.
“With COVID all organizations are suffering and can’t get together to work on projects like we have in the past,” said Huber, who has lived on the lake for the past 10 years. “Especially this year we’ve been limited in what we can do for the lake. We’ll continue to do the things that we have in the past, like the ‘Fish N Fun’ and the ‘Great Beaver Paddle Fest’ and stocking fish, but now we have a valuable tool to help manage the lake like we never have before. That’s huge for everyone involved in lake management, and we’re eager to continue being a part of that.”
She added, “Our lake is the gem of our city and we’ll all work together for that same purpose.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.