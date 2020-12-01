Beaver Dam Lake District website offers information about new taxing body

“We have to be able to walk before we run,” Foley said. “Not fishing results or what’s happening on the north end of the lake versus the south end, but if we see something regarding fish habitat or fishery information – anything of importance for the whole lake – sure we’ll add that. If the Department of Natural Resources gives us some insight into what they see on the lake, we’ll incorporate that as well.

The annual meeting will hopefully be set for a time when COVID-19 allows. Large meetings are currently not feasible and Foley would like to host a crowd.

“Especially for the first one, I believe it’s very important that we have the graphics and a good way to go over the basics,” said Foley. “That way we can see what’s happening on the lake and how we can control it.”

He anticipates the meeting can be held in mid-summer. The meeting, by statute, must be held between May and September.

Electors (lakeside property owners) will be notified by mail.

“We’re going to be as transparent as humanly possible,” Foley said. “As we see things begin to develop, we’re going to put it out there. We want people to understand it.”

The website will help in the collaboration that is needed for success.