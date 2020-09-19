Beaver Dam Lake level to be lowered this fall

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The water level of Beaver Dam Lake will be lowered in a few weeks.

Rob Minnema, utilities director for the city of Beaver Dam, said the level of Beaver Dam Lake will be lowered from its normal reading of 88.3 feet to a winter level of 88.7 feet starting Oct. 9, following an updated lake order. That is approximately seven inches lower than the usual level. The winter lake level will last from October until April 1, or when the lake is clear of ice, whichever comes first.

The state Department of Natural Resources approved the city’s application to revise the lake order and the lake levels. Beaver Dam Lake was previously under an order to change the lake level in the spring. The lake was one of the few lakes in the state without such a winter order and possibly the only one in the area. Reducing the lake level in the spring caused trouble as rain fell and snow melted while the dam flow needed to be adjusted.

Minnema said, without a winter lake order, issues emerged like ice heaving and shoreline erosion. The change could also help nutrients and runoff in agricultural productions and better control the ecosystem, like reducing the numbers of invasive carp. The city, the nonprofit Beaver Dam Lake Improvement Association and the state worked together to put the new lake order together, and there was a public hearing process.

Minnema said the main way the new winter lake level will affect property owners is when they time out removing their piers. Property owners received notice about the change.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

