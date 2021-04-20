Beaver Dam lakefront condos progress detailed

"The jury’s still out," Brangle said. "We’re moving that forward carefully."

Campbell said the developers have been working closely with all the appropriate city officials and are stressing quality over packing as much housing as possible into the space. The goal is to maintain the view down the hills to the lakefront, restore the road network and create a central space.

The project will start with a focus on condos, following the guidelines of the tax increment finance (TIF) district by the deadline of January 2023. There will be the possibility for apartments and townhomes as the project progresses.

The $1.1 million price to purchase the old hospital building from what was then called Beaver Dam Community Hospitals and demolish it was funded by a TIF district as an incentive to developers, with the cost to be repaid from higher property tax revenue from development of the property. The city sold the hospital and apartment properties to the developer for $1.

The hospital site has a long and storied history. The Lakeview building was a 1930s extension of the Percy Lamoreux mansion, built for the namesake industrialist D.P. Lamoreux. More additions were built over the years.