Beaver Dam lakefront condos progress detailed

More details surfaces about a planned condominium project on the Beaver Dam lake project, which took a significant step forward Monday.
The Beaver Dam Common Council approved rezoning one of the properties that is due to become a housing development where the Lakeview Hospital and an apartment building once stood on LaCrosse and Third Streets. The project, which will be built in phases, has been years in the making. The former hospital was demolished in 2019, and the apartment building at 600 W. Third St. was destroyed in a 2018 fire.
"We’re excited to be taking the next step in the Lakeview development project," said Trent Campbell of the Beaver Dam Area Economic Development Corporation. "We’re getting closer and closer to final planning, adoption, and construction activity in the first phase of that project. We’re all looking forward to that."
Ben Westra, head of WDS Construction and JCW Development, said the property is a truly unique and special one that brings a good opportunity to bring quality housing to Beaver Dam. The plan is still in the conceptual phase. Westra said there is a desire to save the historic McClure mansion on the site and make it a centerpiece of the development.
Tim Brangle of the Chicago Consultants Studio said the house has an interesting reuse potential, with the caveat of economic viability.
"The jury’s still out," Brangle said. "We’re moving that forward carefully."
Campbell said the developers have been working closely with all the appropriate city officials and are stressing quality over packing as much housing as possible into the space. The goal is to maintain the view down the hills to the lakefront, restore the road network and create a central space.
The project will start with a focus on condos, following the guidelines of the tax increment finance (TIF) district by the deadline of January 2023. There will be the possibility for apartments and townhomes as the project progresses.
The $1.1 million price to purchase the old hospital building from what was then called Beaver Dam Community Hospitals and demolish it was funded by a TIF district as an incentive to developers, with the cost to be repaid from higher property tax revenue from development of the property. The city sold the hospital and apartment properties to the developer for $1.
Beaver Dam High School is holding its Homecoming week. The difference in the time of year is…
The hospital site has a long and storied history. The Lakeview building was a 1930s extension of the Percy Lamoreux mansion, built for the namesake industrialist D.P. Lamoreux. More additions were built over the years.
The mansion itself was demolished in the 1980s after falling into disrepair. Beaver Dam Community Hospital was formed in 1972 when St. Joseph’s merged with Lutheran Hospital and operations were centralized into the Lakeview Building.
It was used for patient care into the 1990s, and then became a community wellness center into the 2000s. Following that, different private developers cycled through the property with plans to redevelop it that never came to be. It sat vacant and became an eyesore in the neighborhood while development plans were delayed.
BDHS homecoming decoration contest
BDHS homecoming001.jpg
BDHS homecoming002.jpg
BDHS homecoming003.jpg
BDHS homecoming004.jpg
BDHS homecoming005.jpg
BDHS homecoming006.jpg
BDHS homecoming007.jpg
BDHS homecoming008.jpg
BDHS homecoming009.jpg
BDHS homecoming010.jpg
BDHS homecoming011.jpg
BDHS homecoming012.jpg
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.