 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beaver Dam lakefront condos progress detailed
0 comments
alert top story

Beaver Dam lakefront condos progress detailed

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

More details surfaces about a planned condominium project on the Beaver Dam lake project, which took a significant step forward Monday.

The Beaver Dam Common Council approved rezoning one of the properties that is due to become a housing development where the Lakeview Hospital and an apartment building once stood on LaCrosse and Third Streets. The project, which will be built in phases, has been years in the making. The former hospital was demolished in 2019, and the apartment building at 600 W. Third St. was destroyed in a 2018 fire.

"We’re excited to be taking the next step in the Lakeview development project," said Trent Campbell of the Beaver Dam Area Economic Development Corporation. "We’re getting closer and closer to final planning, adoption, and construction activity in the first phase of that project. We’re all looking forward to that."

West Third Street house

The former site of the Lakeview Hospital in Beaver Dam, where a housing development is being planned for construction. Developers hope to save the historic McClure house and make it a centerpiece of the development.

Ben Westra, head of WDS Construction and JCW Development, said the property is a truly unique and special one that brings a good opportunity to bring quality housing to Beaver Dam. The plan is still in the conceptual phase. Westra said there is a desire to save the historic McClure mansion on the site and make it a centerpiece of the development.

Tim Brangle of the Chicago Consultants Studio said the house has an interesting reuse potential, with the caveat of economic viability.

"The jury’s still out," Brangle said. "We’re moving that forward carefully."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Campbell said the developers have been working closely with all the appropriate city officials and are stressing quality over packing as much housing as possible into the space. The goal is to maintain the view down the hills to the lakefront, restore the road network and create a central space.

The project will start with a focus on condos, following the guidelines of the tax increment finance (TIF) district by the deadline of January 2023. There will be the possibility for apartments and townhomes as the project progresses.

The $1.1 million price to purchase the old hospital building from what was then called Beaver Dam Community Hospitals and demolish it was funded by a TIF district as an incentive to developers, with the cost to be repaid from higher property tax revenue from development of the property. The city sold the hospital and apartment properties to the developer for $1.

The hospital site has a long and storied history. The Lakeview building was a 1930s extension of the Percy Lamoreux mansion, built for the namesake industrialist D.P. Lamoreux. More additions were built over the years.

The mansion itself was demolished in the 1980s after falling into disrepair. Beaver Dam Community Hospital was formed in 1972 when St. Joseph’s merged with Lutheran Hospital and operations were centralized into the Lakeview Building.

It was used for patient care into the 1990s, and then became a community wellness center into the 2000s. Following that, different private developers cycled through the property with plans to redevelop it that never came to be. It sat vacant and became an eyesore in the neighborhood while development plans were delayed.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

CDC Says Disinfecting Surfaces to Prevent COVID-19 Is Often for Show

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News