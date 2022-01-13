Beaver Dam leaders hold drive: Items to help Church Health Services mission

“We’re suggesting people can collect items from their homes that they do not need any more or consider purchasing a few extra items the next time they visit a store,” said Renae Henning.

“Bring the items to various collection locations and help make a difference in your community,” said Ryan Henning.

“People should understand that these people are not choosing to have bad hygiene, it’s just that when you can’t afford food you have to make hard choices,” said Stangl. “These items are costly, and often those in need just can’t afford to buy them.”

Items donated during the drive will be given to Church Health Services to be distributed to the clients they serve.

Other class projects this year include promoting connections between young people in the community and cleaning up and improving local parks. For more information, visit beaverdamchamber.com.

