Beaver Dam leaders hold drive: Items to help Church Health Services mission

A hallmark of the Leadership Beaver Dam class is the volunteer efforts put forth by its participants.
A requirement of the class is that members adopt a cause to promote – something in the community that needs addressing to make the area a better place to live and call home. Leadership Beaver Dam is a professional development training program held by the Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce. The class meets once a month for nine classes. It is now in its 14th year.
Members of the current class include Nicole Fritz, Walmart Supply Chain Distribution Center; Allyssa Gilmore, American Bank; Renae Henning, Community Care Preschool & Child Care, Inc; Ryan Henning, WDS Construction; Todd Janssen, city of Beaver Dam; Walker Johnson, Kraft Heinz, Inc.; Laurie Kuehn, Moraine Park Technical College; Josh Labove, Wayland Academy; Dylan Lueck, Walmart Supply Chain Distribution Center; Clayton Mills, Green Valley Enterprises; Harper Mruk, United Way of Dodge County; Tracy Propst, Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce; Alexis Roth, WDS Construction; Chuck Stangl, Beaver Dam Community Activities and Services; Russ Tronsen, Beaver Dam High School.
This year, one class group is collecting personal items for the clients of Church Health Services. The charity is a faith-based healthcare organization that conducts primary, dental and mental health care for low income children and adults living in south central Wisconsin. Chuck Stangl, Ryan Henning and Renae Henning are organizing that drive.
“We toured Church Health Services as part of our non-profit day,” said Stangl. “They made the comment that they needed personal items for the people they serve. Our group decided to take that on as our project. We contacted some businesses around Beaver Dam and the response was overwhelmingly supportive.”
The drive runs from Jan. 10 to Feb. 11. Donated items can be dropped off in containers at American Bank (115 Front St., 1519 N. Spring St. and Walmart locations), Community Care Preschool and Child Care (130 E. Maple Ave.), Piggly Wiggly (810 Park Ave.), and the Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce Office (127 S. Spring St.) anytime during the drive.
Other drop off locations in traveling containers are:
• Jan. 10 to 14, Horicon Bank (105 E. Industrial Drive)
• Jan. 17 to 21, Park Plaza Pizza (233 Front St.)
• Jan. 24 to 28, American Family Insurance Kyle Schroeder Agency (1301 N. Center St.)
• Jan. 31 to Feb. 4, Rechek's Food Pride, (609 N. Spring St.)
• Feb. 7 to 11, WDS Construction, (100 Tower Drive).
The goal is to replenish needed supplies. That includes deodorant, hygiene or baby wipes, shampoo, mouthwash, soap, shaving cream, toilet paper, tissues, bandages, tooth brushes, tooth paste and feminine hygiene items.
“We’re suggesting people can collect items from their homes that they do not need any more or consider purchasing a few extra items the next time they visit a store,” said Renae Henning.
“Bring the items to various collection locations and help make a difference in your community,” said Ryan Henning.
“People should understand that these people are not choosing to have bad hygiene, it’s just that when you can’t afford food you have to make hard choices,” said Stangl. “These items are costly, and often those in need just can’t afford to buy them.”
Items donated during the drive will be given to Church Health Services to be distributed to the clients they serve.
Other class projects this year include promoting connections between young people in the community and cleaning up and improving local parks. For more information, visit beaverdamchamber.com.