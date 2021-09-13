Beaver Dam library plans improvements

Plans are in the works to give Beaver Dam Community Library a makeover.
Samantha Stam, vice president of the Beaver Dam Library Board, said discussions are continuing to give “the community the facility that they deserve” as officials begin laying out plans for exterior and interior changes.
More than 60 people in the community and library staff members were surveyed by the local United Way about what they would want to see with the library, leading to the current ideas.
The funds would come from the library’s endowment fund, which includes gifts and bequests. Possible amounts are to be determined as officials look at tiered amounts to see what each could get.
“It’s just time for the library to get on that,” Stam said. “It’s been a long, long time since it’s had an update or a facelift.”
Possible updates to the inside of the library include renovating the bathrooms, adding a tech station to help older patrons, revamping the children’s area, placing new areas for quiet reading and inserting breakout rooms like the ones at the high school and Moraine Park Technical College.
Recent updates outdoors at the library include concrete work by the Spring Street entrance, the installation of a new electronic sign and other upkeep, and Stam said there hasn’t been major work like this since the library opened in the 1980s.
The library board has been in touch with an architect to start considering wants and needs as well as what they would translate into.
The Library Board is expected to discuss ideas at its next meeting later this month, and the library board’s facility committee has also been meeting to go over the plan.
Beaver Dam Community Library is currently in stage 5 of its re-opening plan, which calls for the library building to be open to the public with a gradual increase in services and programming.
