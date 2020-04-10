Beaver Dam library, rec services still find ways to reach community

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In-person educational and recreational activities have ground to a halt in Beaver Dam, but city leaders are still finding ways to engage community members who remain stuck at home.

Wisconsin's stay-at-home order has shuttered public spaces like the library and the Watermark and programming has been curtailed.

Staff with the library and community services are still working remotely. The city published the full guide for 2020 summer recreational activities, noting that officials will keep an eye on developments from health authorities and that it may be subject to change. The library has set up daily virtual activities such as story time readings live on Facebook.

"We looked at what was important to the community and adapted that," said Sarah Cournoyer, youth services librarian.

Cournoyer said library staff have worked to find ways to still carry out the library's mission, developing something for every day of the week. There are live singalongs and pre-recorded art sessions for families to make crafts using supplies probably lying around the house.