Beaver Dam library, rec services still find ways to reach community

In-person educational and recreational activities have ground to a halt in Beaver Dam, but city leaders are still finding ways to engage community members who remain stuck at home.
Wisconsin's stay-at-home order has shuttered public spaces like the library and the Watermark and programming has been curtailed.
Staff with the library and community services are still working remotely. The city published the full guide for 2020 summer recreational activities, noting that officials will keep an eye on developments from health authorities and that it may be subject to change. The library has set up daily virtual activities such as story time readings live on Facebook.
"We looked at what was important to the community and adapted that," said Sarah Cournoyer, youth services librarian.
Cournoyer said library staff have worked to find ways to still carry out the library's mission, developing something for every day of the week. There are live singalongs and pre-recorded art sessions for families to make crafts using supplies probably lying around the house.
April is National Humor Month, and the library is celebrating with streamed Mad Libs and "would you rather" games. Even classics are getting their own dedicated live-streamed readings. For those who don't have Facebook, YouTube links are available at bit.ly/BDCLVirtualProgramLinks. The videos are unlisted for copyright reasons, so users have to access the direct links on the city website.
Library patrons also have access to an array of digital resources like e-books, e-audio books, e-magazines, TV shows, movies and music, as they have previously, and can obtain virtual library cards. Cournoyer said the library has been successful in bringing in new members to access its services.
Because the library's physical location remains closed, its materials remain off-limits. Library staff are currently researching low-tech or no-tech services they can offer to residents who may not have easy access to a computer and the internet. Librarians are still reachable by phone, e-mail, Facebook, texting "askbdcl" to 66746 or even snail mail.
Jana Stephens, administrator of the city's community services, said all the plans for summer programming were in place by mid-March, so the decision was to go ahead and publish the summer guide. The city will continue to follow the guidance from the CDC and state and local authorities and respond accordingly.
Registration for summer programs will open online only Monday at https://apm.activecommunities.com/beaverdamrec/Home. Refunds will be made for any cancellations.
The challenge with summer programming is that so much of it is hands-on, whether someone is throwing a ball or putting down a card, Stephens said, adding that it's a challenging time but they can want to do what they can for families.
The department is looking at programs to offer virtually, including in the near-term, like fitness classes and live performances. One partner organization, the Youth Enrichment League, has started offering free online lessons in activites like chess and fencing. Many of the summer programs are session-based, so the department may still be able to offer some of the sessions, even if some of the earlier ones are canceled, depending on when health orders are lifted.
The full summer recreation guide is available on the city website and through the community activities Facebook page.
