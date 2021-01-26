Beaver Dam lists road projects after accepting block grant funds

The Beaver Dam Common Council accepted leftover block grant funds to help pay for different road projects in the city Monday.

The council accepted a net amount of $400,000 from Dodge County as it closes out the community development block grant program.

Road rehab projects identified include West Street from Third Street to Oneida Street, scheduled for 2021, as well as Front Street from West Street to Madison Street; Beaver Street from Front Street to West Maple Avenue; and Haskell Street from West Street to Madison Street, all scheduled for 2022. West Maple Avenue, not currently scheduled on the five-year capital improvements plan, was also identified for a project.

Mayor Becky Glewen said that the city will also apply for a grant from the state, the same grant the city received in 2019 for $1 million to help pay for the South Spring Street reconstruction.

Dodge County designated $1.6 million from the community development block grant program, also called the revolving loan fund, for Juneau, Beaver Dam and Horicon. The program, which uses federal funds administered by the state, is being liquidated.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Beaver Dam will receive $500,000 from Dodge County, with 20% going back to the county to help cover the costs of closing out the program, including a loan default.