The Beaver Dam Common Council will soon look at putting in place tougher consequences for parents whose children engage in bullying.
The council is expected to vote next month on an ordinance that would define bullying and make it unlawful for anybody to engage in it. Lisa Dake-Jones, the Beaver Dam Police Department's school liaison officer, said she investigated several bullying incidents even in just the first week of school this year, but that bullying that happens off school grounds presents an even bigger challenge to deal with.
She said students have begun organizing themselves to work against bullying, and that the proposed ordinance would be an important tool to handle the issue.
Under the ordinance, parents and guardians would receive a written notice about a child's suspected bullying, asking for help in correcting the behavior. If it happens again with 90 days, the guardian could face a consequence, including a fine. Council member Jaclyn Shelton noted that, under the proposed ordinance, anyone could face a consequence for suspected bullying.
You have free articles remaining.
"The purpose of this ordinance is to hold parents accountable for their children's behavior when it comes to bullying," said Police Chief John Kreuziger.
Beaver Dam would not be the first community in Wisconsin to pass such an ordinance.
The council is also expected to look at an ordinance that would ban minors from possession vaping products in the same way that they cannot possess cigarettes or other tobacco products. Shops could also not legally sell vaping products to minors under the prospective ordinance.
School officials report a major rise in students having and using vaping products while at school. Police are unable to hand a citation to students caught with a vaping product at school because there isn't a way to prove that the device contains nicotine if caught at school. Banning them from having the devices entirely would be a way around that issue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)