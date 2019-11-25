A new agreement could generate more renewable energy for Beaver Dam.
On the table for the city is a memorandum of understanding with Bluestem Energy Solutions, an Omaha firm, to add solar arrays to more city sites: the sludge lift station and the wastewater treatment plant. There would be no upfront cost to the city for the panels. Besides cost savings, solar panels reduce carbon emissions and water usage, benefiting the environment.
Cost savings for the city with the solar panels would depend on how much utility rates would increase in the coming years, with savings at the wastewater treatment plant estimated at $2.06 million over 30 years if rates went up by 5.4 percent. Savings at the lift station would be $80,700.
Mayor Becky Glewen said a possible solar panel installation at the library is on hold for now but could be revisited. Members of the Common Council tabled discussion of the project until December so they could receive more information.
You have free articles remaining.
The city already has solar panels on the roofs of the municipal building and the police station. For those panels, the city received a grant and had costs covered by private third parties who partnered with energy cooperatives. Bluestem determined the city's water treatment plant and the Tower Parking Lot were not viable sites for solar panels.
Beaver Dam has developed an energy independence plan and set goals of having 25 percent of the city's electricity and transportation fuels coming from renewable sources by 2025. The city has received over $350,000 in grants for energy planning, including money for replacing climate control systems in certain city buildings.
The city has identified other ways to use more environmentally friendly forms of energy, such as biogas from byproducts at the Kraft cheese plant and the possibility of converting street lighting to LED.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)