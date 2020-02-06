Beaver Dam loosens residency requirements for police and fire personnel

Beaver Dam emergency response staff will be able to live further away from where they work.
The city's police and fire commission approved a policy change Wednesday that will allow police officers, firefighters and paramedics to live within 45 miles of city limits. The previous limit was 15 miles. The change was meant to help better recruit candidates for positions.
"One of the things we found is that a lot of our candidates are coming from outlying areas," said police and fire commission chair Jeff Kohman. "We're asking them to come within 15 miles of Beaver Dam with our old residency requirements. Some of the young people who are coming to us from the bigger cities aren't finding the amenities in Beaver Dam that they had in the bigger cities, so they're not applying for those positions or taking those positions."
The original proposal was 60 miles which was seen as getting too close to the Illinois border or Lake Michigan, so the final change settled on 45 miles.
"We're having trouble attracting what we believe to be an acceptable amount of applicants for our jobs," said Fire Chief Alan Mannel. "We identified that our vicinity contributes to that."
He said the residency requirement used to require living within the fire district, but it changed to 15 miles after Act 10 was passed in 2010. Mannel said the number of applications has been going down and that he reached out to other agencies around the state to find out what their residency requirements were. He found a range including some that were more open or didn't have a limit at all.
"We're competing with all these fire departments for employees," he said, adding that there is a nationwide trend of difficulty finding workers, especially in public safety.
He said of about 25 recent qualified applicants, only six continued with the interview process, as the rest found somewhere else to go. The number of applicants was down from 44 in 2018 and 37 in 2017. Mannel said the department will keep reviewing at the application process to keep a closer eye on the applicants.
Mannel said there are concerns about having personnel who live further away if there is an emergency, but they can't require full-time staff to come in while off-duty anyway and younger people might be more tied up with their families or simply enjoying their time off work.
He said those who aren't as proactive in such situations might have it noted on evaluations or be further back in line for a promotion. He said it would be difficult to have paid on-call staff for the same reasons. The department relies on mutual aid from other agencies for fires in any case.
The changes will be reviewed at the end of the next contract period in 2021.
