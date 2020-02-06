Beaver Dam loosens residency requirements for police and fire personnel

Beaver Dam emergency response staff will be able to live further away from where they work.

The city's police and fire commission approved a policy change Wednesday that will allow police officers, firefighters and paramedics to live within 45 miles of city limits. The previous limit was 15 miles. The change was meant to help better recruit candidates for positions.

"One of the things we found is that a lot of our candidates are coming from outlying areas," said police and fire commission chair Jeff Kohman. "We're asking them to come within 15 miles of Beaver Dam with our old residency requirements. Some of the young people who are coming to us from the bigger cities aren't finding the amenities in Beaver Dam that they had in the bigger cities, so they're not applying for those positions or taking those positions."

The original proposal was 60 miles which was seen as getting too close to the Illinois border or Lake Michigan, so the final change settled on 45 miles.

"We're having trouble attracting what we believe to be an acceptable amount of applicants for our jobs," said Fire Chief Alan Mannel. "We identified that our vicinity contributes to that."

