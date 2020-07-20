Beaver Dam man charged with child pornography possession

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Beaver Dam man was charged with multiple counts of possessing child pornography Friday.

Adam Biddle, 50, had an initial appearance in Dodge County Circuit Court Friday after being charged with nine counts of possessing child pornography. He faces over 200 years in prison and $800,000 in fines if convicted of the charges. Court Comissioner Steven Seim set $2,500 cash bond, with the condition of no unsupervised contact with minors, which was later posted.

According to the criminal complaint, in February, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a complaint from Facebook and another from the MeWe social media company in April about the possible transmission of child pornography. They were forwarded to the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation.

Following an analysis and investigation, a Beaver Dam detective was assigned the two tips in May after the accounts were traced to Beaver Dam. A search warrant was executed at Biddle's address on May 29 and he was detained while four cell phones, two computer towers and a gaming console were also taken. The MeWe company returned data from a search warrant that showed child pornography in June.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 20.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

