Beaver Dam man critically injured in motorcycle crash

TOWN OF WESTFORD – A 41-year-old Beaver Dam man was taken by UW Med Flight to UW-Madison Hospital Tuesday at 11:15 p.m. when his motorcycle collided with a deer.

According to the press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred just north of Highway G. The preliminary investigation shows the operator of the motorcycle was northbound on Highway 73 and was unable to avoid a deer in the roadway. After colliding with the deer, the operator was thrown from the motorcycle causing critical, life threatening injuries to his head.

The driver was flown by Med Flight to UW-Madison Hospital. The driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, but a 24-year-old man driving a separate motorcycle in the group was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Names are not being released at this time.

The crash is under investigation by Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol TRU. Randolph Police Department, Randolph EMS, DCERT, Randolph EMS, Randolph Fire Department, Beaver Dam Paramedics and Med Flight assisted at the scene.

