Beaver Dam man found dead at Spring Lake in Green Lake County

KINGSTON -- Jacob D. Friede, 42 of Beaver Dam, was found dead in Spring Lake near Kingston Sunday.

According to a press release from the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office, Beaver Dam Police told the sheriff's office that Friede was last known to be going fishing at Spring Lake Saturday.

A deputy found Friede's vehicle at Spring Lake Park around 1 p.m. Sunday and a search was initiated.

Rescuers found Friede laying face down "in an area of lake vegetation near his small overturned skiff," according to the release. The Green Lake County Coroner's Office pronounced Friede dead at the scene.

Friede was an avid outdoorsman who wrote a column "Poorman's Back Forty" for the Daily Citizen for several years that focused on his hunting and fishing expeditions on public lands in and around Dodge County.

The incident remains under investigation by the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the Green Lake County Coroner’s Office. The Kingston, Dalton, Marquette, Markesan, and Princeton Fire Departments, and Markesan Southern Green Lake County EMS assisted the sheriff's office.