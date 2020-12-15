Beaver Dam man makes plea in first degree homicide case, avoiding possible life in prison

JUNEAU – A 33-year-old Beaver Dam man was found guilty of first degree homicide Tuesday after agreeing to the terms of a plea agreement with prosecution.

Ulisses Medina Espinosa entered a guilty plea to the charge. Medina Espinosa was charged in March 2019 with the shooting death of Stacia Hollinshead, Sycamore, Illinois, and was placed in custody with a $2 million bond.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, the prosecution agrees to argue for no more than 50 years in prison and the defense no less than 30 years in prison during sentencing. Dodge County Judge Joseph Sciascia, who is presiding over the case, can follow the recommendations, but may also use facts in the case to sentence outside of the recommendations.

Medina Espinosa was scheduled for a three-week trial beginning on Jan 25 prior to entering into the agreement.

Medina Espinosa is accused of shooting and killing Hollinshead, his ex-wife, March 23, 2019, at a Third Street residence in Beaver Dam. Hollinshead was visiting the residence with their daughter to see Medina Espinosa’s parents. She was shot 15 times.