PORTAGE — A 49-year-old Beaver Dam man pleaded no contest Thursday to a felony count of child enticement for agreeing to meet a teenage girl for sex during a sting operation last spring.
Gregory Gensch was placed on four years' probation by Columbia County Judge W. Andrew Voigt, who withheld sentencing on the felony charge. Gensch must pay court costs and register as a sex offender. A 90-day jail sentence was imposed and stayed.
A Fall River Police Department officer on April 21 posted an advertisement titled “educate me” on a personals app, posing as a 13-year-old girl named “Sierra.”
Roughly two hours after posting, the officer received a message from a user named “Jack Endic” stating he was 37, more than 6 feet tall, had a vasectomy and lives 15 minutes from the city of Columbus, according to the criminal complaint.
The officer replied, “Hey J I’m 13, turning 14 this summer. How r u?”
Gensch said, “Are you crazy? Sure there are plenty of boys your age in Columbus. And there are a lot of freaks out there so be careful and stay off these sites until you are a little older.”
The officer did not respond, but Gensch later allegedly asked, “What do you look like?” and requested photos and messaged that he was interested in sex.
According to the criminal complaint, Gensch and the officer arranged to meet at Brayton Park in the village of Fall River at 4:45 a.m. on April 29 to have sex in a car.
The officer saw a vehicle driving through a school parking lot on North Main Street. The vehicle turned into Brayton Park, and the officer approached Gensch.
The complaint states Gensch told the officer he met “Sierra” online and when asked why he was in the park, he stated it was a “bad idea” and “stupid.”
Gensch faces additional charges in Dodge County for an August incident where he allegedly came home intoxicated and physically assaulted his wife, who has filed for divorce.
Gensch is charged with felony intimidation of a witness, strangulation and suffocation, and bail jumping, along with misdemeanor charges of battery and his third offense of driving while intoxicated. An arraignment in that case is scheduled for Nov. 13.
