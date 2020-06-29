Beaver Dam man pleads guilty to child sexual assault

According to the criminal complaint, the girl was interviewed a second time and told officers the man had told her his name but she forgot it. She did remember he told her he was from Beaver Dam and a nickname he had used. She also described the man and said there was a sticker on the car that said, “Gone Fishing.” A statewide search was done of vehicles from 2000-2005 that were Chevy Impalas and match came from a car with the same bumper sticker at a residence in Beaver Dam. The vehicle was registered to the man’s wife. Authorities also were able to find out that the storage unit where the two had gone was registered to Hawley.