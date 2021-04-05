Beaver Dam man sentenced to life in prison for murder of his ex wife

“As soon as I saw his face, I realized he was not lucid or aware of his person,” Rodriguez said.

Maria Espinosa Rubio, Espinosa's mother, said she enjoyed her time with her granddaughter and Stacia and enjoyed cooking for them.

Family members for Stacia also spoke during the sentencing including Stacia’s mother Ann.

“Nothing will bring my daughter back,” Ann Hollinshead said.

Stacia, an Illinois Assistant State’s Attorney, had just purchased a condo and signed up her daughter for school. Ann Hollinshead said she can see her granddaughter happily leaving school that Friday and then experiencing the tragic shooting of her mother the next day.

"Her 5-year-old life was never the same," Ann Hollinshead said. "She'll never attend that school again. She will never be to that home again, and she will never be held by her mother again."

Erica Hollinshead Stead, one of Stacia's siblings who spoke Monday, said it was tragic to be in court remembering her sister as a murder victim when so little of her life had to do with that and she had accomplished so much in her life. Stacia had served in the Army after graduating from high school and become the assistant State's Attorney in DeKalb County, Illinois, shortly before her death.