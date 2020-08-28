Beaver Dam man sentenced to prison for driving with prohibited alcohol content

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 63-year-old Beaver Dam man pleaded no contest to operating a motor vehicle with prohibited alcohol content Friday and was sentenced to prison.

In January, David A. Stroede was charged with 9th OWI and operating a vehicle with prohibited alcohol content. According to the criminal complaint, Stroede was pulled over in his car and a preliminary breathalyzer test found a reading of .053. Stroede's maximum legal level was .02 following his previous OWI convictions starting in 1992.

In court Friday, Stroede pleaded no contest to the prohibited alcohol content charge. The OWI charge was dismissed following a prosecutor's motion.

Judge Martin De Vries accepted the no contest plea and sentenced Stroede to five years of initial confinement and five years of extended supervision consecutive to any sentence imposed. Stroede must also pay $3,000 and additional costs, have DNA and blood samples taken at his expense, have his license revoked and have an ignition device installed for 36 months and attend alcohol abuse treatment. Stroede will be unable to vote while completing his sentence.

Stroede had faced up to 12.5 years in prison and $25,000 in fines on the OWI charge.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

