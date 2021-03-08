Beaver Dam man taken into custody for pointing gun in former workplace

A Beaver Dam man was taken into custody Monday after he allegedly brought a handgun into his former workplace and threatened a person working there.

Beaver Dam Police responded to an address in the 700 block of Park Avenue on Monday at 8:30 a.m. for a man who had pointed a handgun at someone there. It was determined that a former employee engaged an employee at the business with a verbal argument. He eventually reached into his waistband produced a pistol, loaded and pointed it at the employee while threatening them.

According to the press release from the Beaver Dam Police Department, the man had left the scene before officers arrived, but he was found at a residence nearby moments later. He was taken into custody and the handgun was found in his vehicle.

The man was transported to Dodge County Jail for numerous weapon related offenses as well as criminal charges. His identity is being withheld pending charges being filed by the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office.