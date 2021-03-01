Beaver Dam massage business flourishing: Therapist aims at making healthy impact

Licensed Massage Therapist Alyxandra McGettigan is one of those people, and has followed her dream of becoming a massage therapist since she was a teen. She is now 24 and has four years of experience since her graduation from a one-year program in Madison. She opened Serene Bodyworks in April of 2018.

“As a teenager, I would stay at my aunt’s for the summer and baby-sit for my cousins,” she said. “My aunt would come home and always had an issue with her shoulder. She tried a lot of different things and nothing seemed to work. I thought maybe I could help so I would rub the knot I could feel in her shoulder. The next day she would feel better and gave me $5. After that, whenever someone would have an issue I tried to help and they would usually feel better. They all told me it was something I should pursue as a career and that’s what I decided to do from about the time I was in the seventh grade.