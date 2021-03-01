Beaver Dam massage business flourishing: Therapist aims at making healthy impact

Some people know exactly what they want to do at an early age, and pursue that dream with single-minded passion.
Licensed Massage Therapist Alyxandra McGettigan is one of those people, and has followed her dream of becoming a massage therapist since she was a teen. She is now 24 and has four years of experience since her graduation from a one-year program in Madison. She opened Serene Bodyworks in April of 2018.
McGettigan has lived in Beaver Dam since she was 8.
“As a teenager, I would stay at my aunt’s for the summer and baby-sit for my cousins,” she said. “My aunt would come home and always had an issue with her shoulder. She tried a lot of different things and nothing seemed to work. I thought maybe I could help so I would rub the knot I could feel in her shoulder. The next day she would feel better and gave me $5. After that, whenever someone would have an issue I tried to help and they would usually feel better. They all told me it was something I should pursue as a career and that’s what I decided to do from about the time I was in the seventh grade.
She obtained her associate’s degree in massage therapy from East-West Healing Arts Institute in Madison.
Ten months later, she was approved to operate as a licensed massage and body therapist in Wisconsin. She took a job at a local business and a year and a half later established Serene Bodyworks as a limited liability corporation.
She opened her business at 200 Front St. (in Center Plaza) in November of 2018. It was part-time until last April, when she went full-time. Despite the challenges that came wih coronavirus, she has still managed to build her clientele and reputation.
“I didn’t have to shut down because I’m a small facility,” she said. “I’m also a health care worker so I was allowed to continue, obviously following all the safety precautions and using personal protection equipment.
“I already did that before COVID,” she said. “You have to have clean sheets. You have to have everything sanitized. So it wasn’t anything different. I always tell clients that if they want to wear a mask they can, but if they don’t want to they don’t need to. It’s up to them.”
McGettigan has served more than 200 clients — a little over half are regular customers.
“It has gone way better than I ever expected,” she said. “Obviously, it was a little slow the first few months. I had to get my name out there. But word quickly spread and I got crazy busy. That’s a real blessing.
Having “bodyworks” in the title was important to her, as she is keen to focus on health benefits rather than relaxation. That is something that sets her apart from the spa experience, which is not part of her business.
“I pursued the route of therapeutic massage rather than relaxation,” she said. “I’m about manipulating the muscles and hitting everything in the body that needs to be worked on. I get in there and do work on actual issues that people are having.
“It sounds bad, but I beat people up. I always tell people that they’ll feel sore for a day or two, but after that they’ll feel awesome. It’s nothing like a spa setting, which is a whole other experience.”
Clients’ needs vary greatly.
“A lot of my clients work in a warehouse or a factory and have repetitive motion needs,” McGettigan said. “Or they’re working out a lot or are tense or have prior health issues like surgery or sciatica or plantar fasciitis, or suffer from migraines or arthritis. I kind of get everything on the list.”
Her business is by appointment only, so she doesn’t run a traditional storefront with open and closed hours.
She charges $1 a minute, so an hour-long session is $60. Sessions generally last from half an hour to 90 minutes, depending on clients’ needs.
“You definitely don’t want to rush a massage,” She said.
Serene Bodyworks is located in room 1C3 (lower level) of the Center Plaza building, 200 Front St. For more information visit beaverdammassage.com, email info@beaverdammassage.com, or view SereneBodyworksLLC on Facebook. McGettigan may also be called at 920-243-6300.