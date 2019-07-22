Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen announced at a town hall meeting Monday that the city will receive a $1 million grant to put toward a major street project.
Glewen held the meeting at the Beaver Dam Public Library, following two others on Friday, to answer questions about some of the biggest topics of discussion, including roads.
The mayor said that she learned earlier in the day that the city was successful in receiving a community block development grant to reconstruct South Spring Street from Mill Street to Judson Drive. The federal program is administered by the state.
However, Glewen cautioned, just repairing the road could cost up to $2 million, not including what it would cost to fix what’s underground.
“I think one thing that’s a hot topic, not only here but across the nation, is infrastructure and roads,” Glewen said. “I know if you’ve been outside Beaver Dam, it’s still an issue.”
Glewen said the city continues to look for any grant opportunities to fund road projects, including a competitive pool of $19 million the state recently announced for local transportation projects, not just roads.
The city is also working on Stone Street right now. Officials said that although the street might seem fine, the real issue is the infrastructure below ground, which has been damaged by frequent and costly water main breaks and residents constantly running sump pumps.
The city also just accepted a bid for West Burnett Street and is working through the process to get Roosevelt Drive done, but it’s been slow as getting plans together took a long time and finding contractors is tough.
Glewen said it’s often difficult to get bids when available companies and workers remain in short supply.
Residents often ask how the city prioritizes its road work. Planning out which roads to reconstruct is a complex process charted out five years in advance with numerous considerations, according to the mayor.
For Madison Street, the city set aside $200,000 in borrowing to reconstruct the worst portions of the street and will look at possible grants to do even more.
“We can’t do all of these roads at one time,” Glewen said. “It’s too high cost.”
Glewen said the city doesn’t just “willy-nilly” pick roads as the city also has to consider other things like tax impact and other important purchases, like an expensive new ambulance the city needed.
Council member Mick Fisher was in attendance Monday to push back on the city borrowing for things like downtown revitalization, asking the mayor whether she supported using remaining borrowed downtown funds to cover the recent downtown alley project. She does not.
Fisher said road projects are not reaching where people live in Beaver Dam and took issue with the city’s borrowing and debt.
Glewen said Beaver Dam isn’t a one-issue community and city officials have to think about how to attract new residents and pursue different types of development projects. She said cities have to borrow for projects, and that Beaver Dam’s finance officials work to make sure it’s manageable.
As for downtown spending, she said, $2 on the tax bill for a $100,000 house went toward it, and she doesn’t think that’s too much to ask to deal with decades-long blight issues.
As for new business, Glewen said there have been a lot of good conversations. She said a new business will be coming to the downtown soon, there are discussions about an art studio and that she will be bringing forward two projects soon related to the vacant former Boston Store.
She said she hasn’t heard anything specific about the former Shopko, but that conversations about the property have been positive.
Officials addressed one myth that refuses to die: that the city is spending $700,000 to repaint the water tower. It is not.
Utilities Director Rob Minnema said that was just an estimate for a future and necessary project to do a major overhaul of the downtown water tower’s infrastructure, and that funding for it will come from utilities. The city has different types of budgets from different sources for its various responsibilities.
The town hall discussion included other topics like housing. Glewen invited residents to reach out to her to talk if they have any questions or concerns about city issues.
