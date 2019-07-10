Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen has announced three community listening sessions later this month. She said she will share everything that is happening in the city and would love to hear from residents as well.
The meetings will be an opportunity to get updates about city projects and ask questions. On social media and elsewhere, many residents have been asking for a town hall meeting to hear and speak more about the direction of Beaver Dam.
The main listening session will be July 22 at the Beaver Dam Public Library, 311 N. Spring St., at 6:30 p.m.
For those who are unable to attend those, there are two others scheduled July 19. One will be at Nunatak Coffee North, 201 Gateway Drive, at 10 a.m. The second will be at the Watermark, 209 S. Center St., at 1 p.m.
Glewen said that residents can also schedule a meeting with her or a set up a phone call. City Hall can be reached at 920-887-4600.
Beaver Dam has numerous projects going on that residents might have questions about, including road reconstruction, downtown revitalization, changes to personnel at City Hall and much more. Anyone is welcome to attend the listening sessions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)