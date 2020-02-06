Beaver Dam mayoral candidates square off in debate

The three candidates for the upcoming mayoral election in Beaver Dam hit on familiar issues at a forum on Wednesday.
Incumbent mayor Becky Glewen, Jeff Kohman and Alan Winter will run in the Feb. 18 primary election. Two of them will move on to the spring election in April.
As expected, one of the major topics was roads.
“The streets in Beaver Dam are deplorable. I can’t think of a better word to describe it, but it didn’t happen overnight,” Kohman said. “We need to set up a really good priority schedule to hit the worst ones first.”
Kohman said fixing the roads won’t be cheap, especially because of infrastructure underneath that also needs to be fixed.
Winter said the roads are his No. 1 priority and there needs to be a plan made to deal with the worst ones first.
“We already have a plan in place and we are following that,” Glewen said, noting that most of the money the city has borrowed for major projects has gone to roads.
She said there is better communication between city departments and MSA, the city’s contracted design firm, to put plans together. She also said there has been better communication with the Common Council, which votes for road project plans, about the financial aspects.
Glewen said the cost of roads prevents moving more quickly.
The city has made significant investments in the downtown in recent years and candidates discussed that as well.
“I think we’ve made some tremendous strides downtown from what it was,” Kohman said, but he thinks attention needs to be spread out, and that he doesn’t think the work is catching on as much as it should. He said downtown Beaver Dam will never go back to what it was, but it should still be looked at alongside retail in other parts of town.
“The downtown is the heart and soul of our community,” Glewen said. “If you’re not working on it you’re getting behind.”
Glewen said that investments made downtown are attracting new businesses and reducing blight, while keeping much of the burden off taxpayers through tax increment finance districts.
You have free articles remaining.
Winter said that downtown revitalization has reached its peak and the city should start focusing on other priorities. He expressed that he wasn’t impressed with the options available downtown for shopping.
The city helps complete major projects, including roads projects and downtown revitalization, by borrowing money. Kohman said that borrowing is bad, but even though you have to do it, it should be reduced. Winter said that everyone would want to see borrowing and taxes go down, but it’s still needed for big priorities. Glewen said communities have to fund projects through borrowing, and that a lot of the city’s debt comes from sources that don’t affect taxes, like TIF districts and utilities.
All candidates said they want to focus on single-family housing. Glewen said that was one of her top priorities when she took office, but it is difficult to attract developers when they can make more money in different communities. Winter said the city needs to look at housing for the elderly as well.
On a second fire station, the candidates said more information is needed about what that would look like. A study is underway.
Winter, who works for the taxi company, said there needs to be more investment in vehicles so there can be more drivers and more time on the roads instead of in the shop. Glewen said the city received a grant for four new vehicles this year, instead of the usual one.
During the public comment section, Alderman Jack Yuds accused Glewen of berating him in a phone call after a vote soon after he was elected. Sheriff Dale Schmidt accused Kohman of publicly shutting him down and making false accusations about him during a dispute over police software. Kohman is the chair of the city’s police and fire commission.
Glewen said that she has recently attended numerous community meetings and events but she hasn’t seen her opponents there. She asked how they could stay informed on things other than the roads.
Kohman said that he has been the hundreds of meetings over the years, including during his time on the Common Council. Winter said he has work and other commitments, but he does try to keep up including by reading minutes online.
One of Kohman’s campaign platforms is that he doesn’t have a preconceived agenda. Winter asked how someone could vote for him without a plan in mind. Kohman said you talk to the community to find out what they need and suggested that Glewen does not do that. He said the mayor’s job is to be a cheerleader for the community, organize meetings and break ties.
Glewen asked what the other two candidates thought their greatest accomplishment has been over the past two years. Winter said his was becoming a state quartermaster with the VFW and otherwise waking up to go to work healthy.
Kohman said his is his work with the police and fire commission and that the police and fire departments are under better control than they were. Glewen said that the commission has taken years to complete work for personnel and benefit handbooks, some of which is still not done.
The city’s former finance director, Jeff Wiswell, resigned last fall after he failed to submit paperwork to the state that would have given the city $330,000 in state funding to help pay for operations. Winter pointed out that the city is simply out that much money, which came out of the city’s savings fund balance of about $3 million.
Kohman asked who took responsibility for hiring Wiswell, and Glewen said it was her, the vice president of the economic development corporation Trent Campbell, former Council President Robert Ballweg and former director of administration John Somers.
Winter asked Kohman about why Ooga Brewing Company is allowed to an unfenced area where people drink outside, unlike other bars in Beaver Dam. Kohman’s commission was not involved, so Glewen answered instead. She said said that Ooga is licensed by the state as a brewery, so the rules are different. Glewen said she has invited other bars to come in and have their fencing reviewed, but that some of them want to keep the fences.
The primary election is Feb. 18. The top two candidates will be run against each other in the April 7 general election for mayor. A forum between the top two will be on April 1.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.