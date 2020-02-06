Beaver Dam mayoral candidates square off in debate

All candidates said they want to focus on single-family housing. Glewen said that was one of her top priorities when she took office, but it is difficult to attract developers when they can make more money in different communities. Winter said the city needs to look at housing for the elderly as well.

On a second fire station, the candidates said more information is needed about what that would look like. A study is underway.

Winter, who works for the taxi company, said there needs to be more investment in vehicles so there can be more drivers and more time on the roads instead of in the shop. Glewen said the city received a grant for four new vehicles this year, instead of the usual one.

During the public comment section, Alderman Jack Yuds accused Glewen of berating him in a phone call after a vote soon after he was elected. Sheriff Dale Schmidt accused Kohman of publicly shutting him down and making false accusations about him during a dispute over police software. Kohman is the chair of the city’s police and fire commission.

Glewen said that she has recently attended numerous community meetings and events but she hasn’t seen her opponents there. She asked how they could stay informed on things other than the roads.