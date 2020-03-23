BEAVER DAM MAYORAL RACE: Glewen points to progress and development in Beaver Dam as she seeks second term

Glewen said some new business announcements are coming soon, but she couldn’t say much on the record. A development project is expected in the vacant Boston store and a national franchise bakery café is expected to be coming downtown.

Glewen said she thinks her administration is more transparent than previous ones, but she said she wants to reach out to individuals who feel like they’re not being heard to figure out how things can work better.

“I’m not hiding behind anything and I’m always willing to meet with people,” she said.

