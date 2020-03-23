BEAVER DAM MAYORAL RACE: Glewen points to progress and development in Beaver Dam as she seeks second term

Becky Glewen says she has the record to earn her a second term as Beaver Dam’s mayor.
The incumbent Glewen and Jeff Kohman, the chair of the police and fire commission, are running in the mayoral election scheduled for April 7. Glewen, who was elected to her first term in 2017, says her campaign’s tagline sums it up: “proven leader, proven progress.”
“All of the hard work that we’ve put into place and the record that we have on what that creates is what I stand on and what I believe in,” Glewen said. “That should be the future direction the city continues to go as far as planning and taking this community into the future and being leaders within our county on a lot of different issues.”
Glewen notes several projects the city has undertaken in the past three years: the demolition of the old Lakeview Hospital to make way for condos; the upcoming Kwik Trip expansion on Madison Street; several road reconstructions about to begin and setting a schedule for the future based on grants; blight reduction on the north side; an energy efficiency initiative for the city to save money and use more sustainable forms of energy; downtown revitalization efforts; and more.
“I’ve already proven that I’m a proven leader and we’ve made progress,” she said. “I just stand on everything that we’ve done.”
Glewen said some new business announcements are coming soon, but she couldn’t say much on the record. A development project is expected in the vacant Boston store and a national franchise bakery café is expected to be coming downtown.
You have free articles remaining.
Glewen said she thinks her administration is more transparent than previous ones, but she said she wants to reach out to individuals who feel like they’re not being heard to figure out how things can work better.
“I’m not hiding behind anything and I’m always willing to meet with people,” she said.
Said she wants to reach out to individuals who feel like they’re not being heard but she feels like her administration is more transparent than previous ones, sit down and talk with people to figure out how to things can work better. Glewen said there is always room to improve communication and one thing she has recently implemented is video updates about city affairs on Facebook.
She prefers face-to-face conversations, and said it’s okay for there to be debates and disagreements, but that on social media, people are not as accountable for the things they say. Glewen said that when she was on the council, she sometimes felt like things were plopped on her desk too, but that she thinks she and other city officials are always available for questions from council members about the things they vote on. She did not that some topics about economic development do have to remain more confidential.
Glewen and Kohman defeated Alan Winter in the Feb. 18 primary election. Glewen said there has been a lot of behind-the-scenes work to improve that taxis in Beaver Dam, but that Winter’s focus on the taxi service in his campaign brought more people into the conversation and that Winter himself is expected to be a part of a city transportation committee. She said she appreciates the passion and that city government is about people reaching out and getting involved, rather than complaining.
“That’s what it takes to get things done,” Glewen said.
In her second term, Glewen said a priority would be working regionally, such as on emergency medical services.
“Moving into a second term it’s really critical to be thinking, while Beaver Dam is a leader and I have stressed that, is that we are stronger as a region, so it’s really important that we are working closer with Mayville, Horicon, Fox Lake, Juneau, Waupun, and making sure that our region is successful,” she said. “I think we focused some on that, but I think in my second term it’s a bigger focus. All of us coming up together is going to improve and make our area attractive together.”
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.