BEAVER DAM MAYORAL RACE: Kohman seeks more transparency in Beaver Dam city government

Jeff Kohman says Beaver Dam’s residents need more a voice in city government.
Kohman, the chair of the police and fire commission and former Common Council member, and incumbent Mayor Becky Glewen are running in the mayoral election, scheduled for April 7. Kohman has said that while many good things are happening in Beaver Dam, the city has lost the trust of the people and their concerns are not being heard. He believes there is a disconnect between the people and the government.
Kohman said he doesn’t believe there is enough transparency in Beaver Dam about what projects are going on and why, or not.
“One of the things when I really start to look at it is where all the money’s going,” Kohman said. “It seems like we’re spending a lot of money, but we can’t see where it’s going. I think we need to get a handle on where the money’s going.”
One project Kohman pointed to is the reconstruction of the final stretch of Haskell Street, which has been considered in previous years before being pushed back, and that it may not be clear to residents why. It was previously reported that the project was considered to be put forward for a grant, though the city ultimately chose South Spring Street, which received a $1 million grant for a reconstruction project this year. The Haskell Street project is also expected to be costly and complex.
“The people have to tell us what they want done so we can fit that into our plan and they have to see those projects get done and they have to see why they’re not getting done if they’re not done,” Kohman said.
Kohman said that when he was on the Common Council there was more open discussion and debate about the votes and issues, such as different options for bids on major projects.
“You’ve got to be as open as you can on that,” Kohman said.
He said that he doesn’t see much beyond a roll call now, and that even people involved in city government like him may not know about something until it happens.
“You’ve got to go back to the old days,” Kohman said. “We would sometimes beat some of these to death, but we would at least have the answers out there. We’re publicly televising those meetings. The people watching don’t want to go to sleep, they want to see some action, and there’s none.”
Kohman said when he speaks with people in Beaver Dam, he hears about a lot of concerns from truck traffic to pedestrian crossing, but the biggest thing is what the city is spending its money on, and the biggest issue for him is transparency. He said people have many complaints and don’t see things getting done.
Kohman admits that his previous experiences on social media, like the Beaver Dam chatter page on Facebook, made his blood boil and he decided to stay away, but that he’s now trying to hit harder online to promote himself. He said he thought Alan Winter, who was defeated in the three-way primary in February, ran a great campaign, and that the result was closer than he thought it would be. Kohman said the main focus now should be to have a new mayor.
Kohman said that he has experience in many different layers of city government and that his insider knowledge will help him make changes.
“I think I can get back on a better track and that transparency’s got to be there,” he said.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.