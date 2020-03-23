BEAVER DAM MAYORAL RACE: Kohman seeks more transparency in Beaver Dam city government

“The people have to tell us what they want done so we can fit that into our plan and they have to see those projects get done and they have to see why they’re not getting done if they’re not done,” Kohman said.

Kohman said that when he was on the Common Council there was more open discussion and debate about the votes and issues, such as different options for bids on major projects.

“You’ve got to be as open as you can on that,” Kohman said.

He said that he doesn’t see much beyond a roll call now, and that even people involved in city government like him may not know about something until it happens.

“You’ve got to go back to the old days,” Kohman said. “We would sometimes beat some of these to death, but we would at least have the answers out there. We’re publicly televising those meetings. The people watching don’t want to go to sleep, they want to see some action, and there’s none.”

Kohman said when he speaks with people in Beaver Dam, he hears about a lot of concerns from truck traffic to pedestrian crossing, but the biggest thing is what the city is spending its money on, and the biggest issue for him is transparency. He said people have many complaints and don’t see things getting done.