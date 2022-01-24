Beaver Dam, Mayville musicals nominated for top state awards

MHS Musical Director John Dobbratz said he was impressed with every single person involved with the show.

“This cast and crew took care of each other, spent time growing each moment of this show and truly committed to taking audiences to a magical place,” he said. “The outpouring of emotion following the final show made it clear that this cast cared so much about what they do and I’m so thankful for them to have had the audiences and reviews that they did.”

Beaver Dam High School’s November production of “Fiddler on the Roof” received the following nominations:

Outstanding Lead Performance: Karl Weidler, Rachel Falkinham, Abby Davidson, Warrick Gochenaur and Eli Uttech

Outstanding Supporting Performance: Elise Mangan, Mylana Lunde, Natalie Franke, Brendan Simon, Clara Hale, Kadon Hoffman and Zoe Lord

Spirit Award: Warrick Gochenaur, Kadon Hoffman, Eli Uttech and Karl Weidler

BDHS Musical Director Mark Lefeber said the review he received of the show contained 21 pages of notes for the cast, crew, and orchestra. Reviewers specify things that are being doing well, and things that can be improved upon the next time a musical is produced.