Beaver Dam, Mayville musicals nominated for top state awards

Cast and crew members from three area high school productions have been nominated for top state theater awards.
Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre, Beaver Dam High School and Mayville High School are participants in the Jerry Awards, a program run through the Overture Center for the Arts in Madison.
Named after philanthropist and arts supporter W. Jerome Frautschi, the program encourages and recognizes student excellence in musical theater.
The Jerry Awards will see roughly 100 productions each year. Educators and industry professionals review musicals in 30 Wisconsin counties, providing constructive feedback to the schools.
Mayville High School’s December production of “Mary Poppins” received the following nominations:
Outstanding Lead Performance: Leah Seiler and Alec Twigg
Outstanding Supporting Performance: Tahlia Holappa, Emma Tenerelli-Meddaugh and Joseph Weiglein
Outstanding Ensemble
Outstanding Choreography: John Dobbratz
Outstanding Scenic Design: John Dobbratz
Spirit Award: Joseph Weiglein
MHS Musical Director John Dobbratz said he was impressed with every single person involved with the show.
“This cast and crew took care of each other, spent time growing each moment of this show and truly committed to taking audiences to a magical place,” he said. “The outpouring of emotion following the final show made it clear that this cast cared so much about what they do and I’m so thankful for them to have had the audiences and reviews that they did.”
Beaver Dam High School’s November production of “Fiddler on the Roof” received the following nominations:
Outstanding Lead Performance: Karl Weidler, Rachel Falkinham, Abby Davidson, Warrick Gochenaur and Eli Uttech
Outstanding Supporting Performance: Elise Mangan, Mylana Lunde, Natalie Franke, Brendan Simon, Clara Hale, Kadon Hoffman and Zoe Lord
Spirit Award: Warrick Gochenaur, Kadon Hoffman, Eli Uttech and Karl Weidler
BDHS Musical Director Mark Lefeber said the review he received of the show contained 21 pages of notes for the cast, crew, and orchestra. Reviewers specify things that are being doing well, and things that can be improved upon the next time a musical is produced.
“It's so great to see students being recognized for their hard work throughout the fall. I am, as always, grateful to my team for doing all they can to make these students shine on stage,” he said.
Lefeber was also directed Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre’s all-area high school production in June. Dobbratz joined him as the choreographer of “Working: A Musical.”
“John was fantastic! The kids loved him, the direction team loved working with him. He was an excellent addition to the team,” he said.
The musical doesn’t have lead characters as the audience meets and hears stories of individual workers in the course of one day. Lefeber said this allowed the opportunity to cast many more voices and to feature some performers in speaking roles, and not just singing roles.
Students from five high schools were recognized for their work. “Working: A Musical” received the following nominations:
Outstanding Supporting Performance: Kaleb Herrick of Horicon High School, Riley Smith of BDHS, Alanna Schuett of Wayland Academy, Elyse Braun of BDHS, Sarah Rhoads of Sun Prairie High School, Koen Jaeckel of BDHS, Matthew Bachmann of BDHS, Reese Vache of Columbus High School, Natalie Dibert of BDHS, Brendan Simon of BDHS, Eli Uttech of BDHS, Trevor Wunsch of BDHS and Weston Fields of BDHS.
Outstanding Direction: Director Mark Lefeber and Assistant Director Amy Friedl
Outstanding Costume Design: Natalyn Nelson
Outstanding Sound Design: Greg Ritchart
Spirit Award: Matthew Bachmann, Natalie Dibert and Olivia Lafler, all of BDHS
“An exciting note about the spirit nominees is that Olivia is the first pit member to be nominated for the Spirit Award. She's played keys in the pit for the last three years, and this year she took the podium as conductor for the show,” said Lefeber.
The Overture Center announces the Jerry Awards recipients based on the nominations in May. The 2022 Jerry Awards Show will be held on Sunday, June 12, and features performances by outstanding musical and performers.