Beaver Dam Middle School receives threat that was deemed non credible

A threat that was allegedly made toward Beaver Dam Middle School on Tuesday was deemed not to be credible after investigation by the Beaver Dam Unified School District and the Beaver Dam Police Department.

Beaver Dam Superintendent Mark DiStefano said that the middle school had received a call from a person who indicated another person had made threats to the school. The nature of the threats was not released.

The message was relayed to the Beaver Dam Middle School administration, DiStefano and the Beaver Dam Police Department.

“The originator of the phone call was located in another state,” according to a message that went out to parents. “The Beaver Dam Police Department worked in conjunction with a police department where the call originated and have determined the threat was not credible.”

Police presence was added to the middle school as precaution at dismissal, according to the message.

