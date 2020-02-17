Beaver Dam Middle School robotic students to compete in Japan

A group of nine Beaver Dam Middle School students have the opportunity to attend the First Lego League Open International Japan 2020 competition after a good finish at the state competition in Waukesha earlier in the month.
Beaver Dam Middle School first Lego League Robotics Team 2975, the Megaminds, have worked together on the 2019-20 challenge for teams called “City Shapers.”
The students on the team are: eighth grader Evan Stearns, sixth grader Owen Ferree, sixth grader Ethan Pasewald, seventh grader Ben Brown, sixth grader Owen Hemling, eighth grader Megan Sutton, eighth grader Emmett Lerwick, eighth grader Archer Davis and seventh grader Owen Nill.
Each member has spent different time in robotics with some only becoming interested in the team this year and others like Emmett Lerwick having five years of experience on the team.
“Two of my sisters did it in the past, but I continued on because it was a great experience,” Lerwick said.
The competition for Lego league is broken down in to four parts including the performance, design and presentation of the robot along with the project that the students worked on. The goal of the project was to solve a problem with a city space or structure in their local community.
Sutton said that they met with Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen and learned that vacant properties were an issue in Beaver Dam and decided to do something about it.
“Our final solution was we found a business to purchase downtown,” Sutton said.
The business is located within walking distance of Beaver Dam Middle School and would be made into a community center with the focus being a place for teens. Sutton said that they already toured the building and have a secret donor who is willing to assist in the project. The will have to go before Beaver Dam City Council to purchase the building.
While learning to compete, the students also learned about insurance, planning projects and interview skills.
The Wisconsin FLL State Competition was held at South Waukesha High School which led to their opportunity to travel to Japan.
One of the team’s coaches Brian Lerwick said that the team will be only one of seven in the nation going on the trip with only two teams coming from Wisconsin.
“There will be 80 teams total in Japan coming from 52 different countries,” Lerwick said.
One of the team’s other coaches Melissa Hemling said that each team member will need $2,100 for the trip to Japan. The team has a Go Fund Me page to offset the cost located at: www.gofundme.com/megaminds-take-on-the-world.
The students will be at the Nagoya International Exhibition Hall from May 7 to the 10.
“We will be able to get different ideas from what they presented and they will learn what we presented,” Emmett Lerwick said.
Sutton said that they will also be able to learn how other teams work together. It is not something the Beaver Dam team has had a problem with in the past and have been nominated for the gracious professionalism award for how they work together as a team. The team has also worked with younger students to share their knowledge with them as well.
There is also the possibility that the design that the students in Beaver Dam came up with could benefit others around the world.
“Someone in the competition may have the same problems as our own,” Owen Hemling said. “We will also be able to learn new ideas and bring them back to Beaver Dam.”
“It’s an amazing chance for them to get to Japan for a project,” Coach Frank Ferree said. “We all didn’t get a chance like that in sixth grade.”
