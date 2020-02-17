Beaver Dam Middle School robotic students to compete in Japan

“We will be able to get different ideas from what they presented and they will learn what we presented,” Emmett Lerwick said.

Sutton said that they will also be able to learn how other teams work together. It is not something the Beaver Dam team has had a problem with in the past and have been nominated for the gracious professionalism award for how they work together as a team. The team has also worked with younger students to share their knowledge with them as well.

There is also the possibility that the design that the students in Beaver Dam came up with could benefit others around the world.

“Someone in the competition may have the same problems as our own,” Owen Hemling said. “We will also be able to learn new ideas and bring them back to Beaver Dam.”

“It’s an amazing chance for them to get to Japan for a project,” Coach Frank Ferree said. “We all didn’t get a chance like that in sixth grade.”

