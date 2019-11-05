Beaver Dam will lose roughly $330,000 in state revenue next year due to an alleged employee error.
Cities can receive money from the state under its expenditure restraint program after meeting certain requirements. City Attorney Maryann Schacht said that former finance director Jeff Wiswell, who resigned last week, had to send a form to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue to qualify, but did not send it.
“The city of Beaver Dam will not be receiving a substantial amount of money at this point in time based on the error of omission,” she said.
Schacht said she spoke with the city’s insurance company and said there is no coverage because it was an error by a city of employee and does not involve fraud or embezzlement. She said that Wiswell reported being overwhelmed in his six months on the job. He replaced John Somers, who left his job with the city earlier this year.
Somers was rehired on a contract basis in early September to assist Wiswell and the city through the budget process and will continue doing that.
City officials have spoke to state officials, including State Sen. Scott Fitzgerald about what to do next.
However, Somers said they should operate under the assumption that they will not receive the money. He said the current proposed budget still follows the expenditure restraint program to be ensure the city’s compliance in the future.
Somers said that the $330,000 difference cannot come out of the tax levy, so it has to be taken out of savings or cut from the budget. He said the city has a healthy fund balance to deal with the issue.
“This is not a nail in the coffin,” he said.
The council moved forward with using money from the fund balance Monday. The budget will now be published for the public to review in advance of a hearing for it.
